How to create a tech-filled home office that is powerful and efficient

Even though 2020 is in the past (which everyone is grateful for), more people than ever before are still working from home. For many, this is the first time they’ve worked remotely for an extended period, which may warrant a redesign of their home office.

When designing your home office, you must do so with efficiency in mind. By taking this approach, you’ll end up with a space that provides you with everything you need to work at peak efficiency.

Technology can Help

Go back in time 20+ years and working from home is nothing like what you experience today. The internet was in its infancy, smartphones were still a few years out, and fax machines were still a thing. Fortunately, in today’s world, you have access to all the technology you could ever want—and even more. At this point, advancements come to the market on a daily basis.

So, when it comes time to create your home office, you should do so with the idea of taking advantage of as much technology as possible.

1. Don’t Let Space Deter You

Many people assume they can’t have a nice home office because they don’t have a big enough space, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Maybe you live in an apartment and have minimal space for a home office workspace. Or maybe you live in a single-family home and you’re converting a spare closet into an office. No matter your circumstance, there are things you can do to reduce clutter, such as:

Using wireless devices—such as a mouse and keyboard—when possible.

Opting for a smaller desk.

Using a surge protector to keep cords organized.

You get the point. Even if you have a small space, there are ways you can make it feel bigger.

2. Focus on the Vibe

If you’ve noticed the small space in your office, you’ve probably noticed some other aspects that may stress you out. You’re going to spend a lot of time in your home office, so you want to curate a vibe that calms your mind and allows you to work productively.

There are many ways to do this, such as by choosing the right paint color, eliminating clutter, and adding plants to your space. Also consider the way that technology can help improve the vibe of your home office. Here are some ideas to consider:

Install smart lighting.

Use a white noise machine.

Install a smart thermostat in your home (the right temperature is critical to a comfortable workspace).

When you’re comfortable in your workspace, you’re more likely to work productively and efficiently. Let the right technology give you the experience you’re seeking.

3. Get a New Desk

When you first started working from home, you could probably care less about the experience. Many sought out the first thing that resembled a flat surface to work on. Maybe it was an old desk that’s been sitting in your garage for a few years. Maybe it was a card table. Perhaps it was even a TV tray or a storage bin.

Now that you’ve had time to settle in, consider getting a new desk— not just any type of desk, but one that has all the most advanced technology. For example, some desks can be adjusted up and down with nothing more than the press of a button. Some desks have built-in electrical outlets and USB ports for ease of use and ease of access.

Many people don’t think about their desk as being a piece of technology, but that’s because they’re stuck in the past. Turn your focus to the modern desks of today.

4. Bluetooth Speaker

In your office, you should engage with all of the senses: sight, touch, and most importantly, sound. There will surely be times when you need a little bit of background noise to get into the groove. Or perhaps you simply like to listen to music while you’re taking breaks throughout the day. However, you may not want to use noise-canceling headphones to completely block out the world around you; you may need to stay alert to potentially alarming noises inside and outside your home, as well as family members if you’re working in a shared space with a spouse or children.

A Bluetooth speaker is a nice solution to both of these needs while listening to whatever you want without wires getting in the way. Better yet, there are speakers small enough to hide in a discreet location.

5. Humidifier

This isn’t the type of technology you usually think about in a home office, but many people consider it one of the most important. With a humidifier, you no longer have to worry about winter air drying out your skin and hair, making you cough, and tricking you into thinking you have a health concern (such as COVID-19).

There are many types of humidifiers, with “smart” devices doing all the work on your behalf. All you have to do is enjoy the air that fills your room.

Take These Steps to Get Started

Think about your office as a blank slate. You can do whatever you want with it. Your only limit is your creativity.

Here are some steps you can take to get started, all of which will help you create a tech-filled home office that’s powerful and efficient:

Make a list of essential tech devices that you either want or need.

Consider the layout that’s best for the space you have and your productivity.

Slowly add pieces to your room, starting with your desk, and then curate around it.

Make changes as you spend more time in your office

These are basic steps, but taking them will allow you to make more tech-informed decisions that will ultimately create a home office suited to your needs.

The Final Word on a Tech-Filled Home Office

As remote working trends change in 2021 and beyond, consider the moves you can make to remain as efficient and effective in your position as possible.Even if you’ll head back to a more traditional office in the future, it’s nice to have a space at home that you can use as necessary. When you choose the right technology, your home office will no longer be a place you shy away from. Instead, you’ll enjoy every minute that you spend in it.

