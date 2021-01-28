New on Netflix January 29 – February 4: Heigl, Haddish, and more…

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between January 29 and February 4th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in January and February in case you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix January 29-February 4th list, which includes Katherine Heigle and Sarah Chalke in Firefly Lane.

January 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) (NETFLIX FILM): When a prisoner transfer van is attacked, the cop in charge must fight those inside and outside while dealing with a silent foe: the icy temperatures.

Below Zero (Bajocero) (NETFLIX FILM): When a prisoner transfer van is attacked, the cop in charge must fight those inside and outside while dealing with a silent foe: the icy temperatures.

The Dig (NETFLIX FILM): When a wealthy widow hires an amateur archeologist to excavate burial mounds on her estate, they uncover history-changing treasure.

The Dig (NETFLIX FILM): When a wealthy widow hires an amateur archeologist to excavate burial mounds on her estate, they uncover history-changing treasure.

Finding 'Ohana (NETFLIX FILM): A summer in rural Oahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

Finding 'Ohana (NETFLIX FILM): A summer in rural Oahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

Swiss Army Man (US)

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From Emmy-award winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (The Sentence), Imagine Documentaries, and Disarming Films comes We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, a four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn. Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system and challenges of coaches and parents rallying behind them. Over the course of a season, we witness the Saints’ power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses, both personal and athletic. Raw and authentic, the pressures of adolescence unfolds in real time as the boys work to propel themselves to a brighter future.

January 30

The Hundred-Foot Journey (US)

February 1

Bachlelorette (CA)

The Bank Job (US)

Beverly Hills Ninja (US)

Boy Erased (CA)

Brimstone (CA)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (CA)

Eat Pray Love (US)

Final Destination 5 (CA)

Friday (CA)

Friday After Next (CA)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (CA)

The House with a Clock in Its Walls (CA)

Inception (US)

Léon: The Professional (CA)

Love Daily: Season 1 (US)

Love Jacked (CA)

Mortal Engines (CA)

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (CA)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (US)

My Dead Ex: Season 1 (US)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (US)

The NeverEnding Story (CA)

Next Friday (CA)

Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7 (CA)

The Patriot (US)

RED (CA)

RED 2 (CA)

Rocks (US)

The Roommate (CA)

Shutter Island (US)

Spanglish (US)

Stepmom (US)

The Unsetting: Season 1 (US)

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2 (US)

Zathura (US)

February 2

Kid Cosmic (NETFLIX FAMILY): In this animated series from the creator of The Powerpuff Girls, an odd, imaginative boy acquires superpowers after finding five cosmic rings.

In this animated series from the creator of The Powerpuff Girls, an odd, imaginative boy acquires superpowers after finding five cosmic rings. Mighty Express: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The mega missions continue for the Mighty Express trains — from hauling giant dinosaur bones and a baby octopus to tracking down a hidden treasure!

The mega missions continue for the Mighty Express trains — from hauling giant dinosaur bones and a baby octopus to tracking down a hidden treasure! Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 (NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES): Once again, Tiffany Haddish will introduce six of her favorite comedians to Netflix members around the world with a second season of the Emmy-nominated stand-up comedy series They Ready. This season features: Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live), Kimberly Clark (Last Comic Standing), Tony Woods (Comedy Central Presents), Barbara Carlyle (Def Comedy Jam 25), Godfrey (Our Cartoon President), and Erin Jackson (Late Night with Seth Meyers).

February 4

All My Friends Are Dead (NETFLIX FILM): A group of friends at a New Year’s Eve party go through a whirlwind of events that expose secrets, break hearts – and leads to a shocking outcome.

A group of friends at a New Year’s Eve party go through a whirlwind of events that expose secrets, break hearts – and leads to a shocking outcome. Babe(CA)

Black Beach (NETFLIX FILM): A lawyer with a promising future is forced to deep dive into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper.

A lawyer with a promising future is forced to deep dive into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper. The Boy Next Door (CA)

Firefly Lane (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Tully and Kate meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs.

Tully and Kate meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs. Nanny McPhee (CA)

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (CA)

The Nutty Professor (CA)

Pitch Black (CA)

Red Dragon (CA)

Role Models (CA)

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada January 29-February 4th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

