Samsung Galaxy S21 durability tested by Allstate Protection Plans

Let’s face it, the thought of breaking our smartphone can cause a decent amount of stress for most people. Fortunately, some people companies try and break them on purpose, to test the durability. The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the latest device to go through Allstate Protection Plans’ durability test.

While the new rear camera housing fared better than previous Samsung Galaxy models, the front and back of the phones didn’t do much better than its predecessors.

Face-Down Drop Test: When dropped six feet onto the sidewalk, all three Galaxy S21 phones were damaged. The Galaxy S21 fared the best, with a cracked screen and raised glass. The screen of the Galaxy S21+ cracked, loosened and malfunctioned. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, the largest phone in the range, suffered the most damage and could not be used after one drop.

Back-Down Drop Test: The Galaxy S21, which has a polycarbonate rather than glass back, held its own in the back-down drop test and had only minor cosmetic damage—even after being dropped twice. The Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra, which have glass rear panels, both shattered after one drop. However, the new "Contour Cut" metal rear camera housings on all three phones were intact, and their cameras were fully operational.

Check out the tests in the video below:

Not all of us plan on damaging our phones through the course of its life, but accidents do happen. If you are interested in protecting your investment, you can check out Allstate’s Phone Protection Plus Plans.

What do you think about the Samsung Galaxy S21 durability as tested by Allstate Protection Plans? Do the results make you more or less likely to pick up the latest Samsung device? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.