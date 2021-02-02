Infographic: 50% of Germans willing to pay for better Facebook privacy

Facebook privacy, two words that don’t really go together these days. If the mainstream consumer market has learned anything over the past few months, Facebook privacy is pretty much non-existent. The terms of service (ToS) put in place by Facebook ensure they can collect troves of data from their users and use it as they see fit.

Many users are trying to find alternatives to Facebook, Twitter, and Google but often find alternatives are using similar ToS. Most of the issue is that the services we’ve become used to are “free” services. But we also know that nothing is free, and the fee for these “free” services is your data. A new infographic by Kryptoszene.de shows, people feel that there is a lot of catching up to do in this area and that 50% of Germans are willing to pay for better Facebook Privacy.

One in two Germans would be willing to pay for better data protection on Facebook

Just 26% of Germans trust Facebook when it comes to their privacy

65% of Germans concerned about their data on the Internet on account of the government, in the US the figure is as high as 80%

Google search volume for “data protection“ at an all-time high

Shares in the cybersecurity sector with price gains of up to 263 %

Just 26% of German citizens trust Facebook privacy. Only Twitter and TikTok score worse. Microsoft is at the other end of the scale: 64% trust the tech company.

At the same time, a marked ambivalence is emerging. Although Germans express considerable concerns about Facebook privacy and related services such as Instagram and WhatsApp, 74% of citizens still use the apps daily.

Rob Braxman has an interesting video about Facebook and WhatsApp you can watch below.

So is paying for better Facebook privacy the answer? Would you pay for a social media service? Or do you prefer it to be free allowing the service to use your data as payment? Let us know on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.