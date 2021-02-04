New on Netflix February 5-11: Plenty of new Netflix Films to watch

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between February 5-11th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in February in case you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix February 5-11th list, which includes quite a few new Netflix Films to occupy your free time with.

February 5

After We Collided (CA)

Hache: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): One year later, Hache grabs a chance to start up a heroin production lab, but conspiring associates and a troublemaking relative complicate her plans.

One year later, Hache grabs a chance to start up a heroin production lab, but conspiring associates and a troublemaking relative complicate her plans. Invisible City (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): While investigating a mysterious death, a man is drawn into a battle between the human world and a realm inhabited by mythical creatures.

While investigating a mysterious death, a man is drawn into a battle between the human world and a realm inhabited by mythical creatures. The Last Paradiso (NETFLIX FILM): In 1950s Italy, a passionate free spirit dreams of love, justice and a better life till a forbidden affair threatens everything. Based on real events.

In 1950s Italy, a passionate free spirit dreams of love, justice and a better life till a forbidden affair threatens everything. Based on real events. Little Big Women (NETFLIX FILM): A family grapples with the passing of their estranged father and the remnants of the life he led during his absence.

A family grapples with the passing of their estranged father and the remnants of the life he led during his absence. Malcolm & Marie (NETFLIX FILM): As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.

As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning. Space Sweepers (NETFLIX FILM): Chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in year 2092, four misfits unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid.

Chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in year 2092, four misfits unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid. Strip Down, Rise Up (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In an effort to reclaim their bodies and lives, a group of women explore the intersections of movement and meaning in a powerful pole dancing program.

February 6

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 (CA)

The Sinner: Jamie

February 8

iClary: Seasons 1-2 (US)

War Dogs (US)

February 9

Dinner with Friends (CA)

February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From director Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Paradise Lost), Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the first season in a new documentary series that deconstructs the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime. For nearly a century the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has been linked to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers. In 2013 college student Elisa Lam was staying at the Cecil when she vanished, igniting a media frenzy and mobilizing a global community of internet sleuths eager to solve the case. Lam’s disappearance, the latest chapter in the hotel’s complex history, offers a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings.

From director Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Paradise Lost), Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the first season in a new documentary series that deconstructs the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime. For nearly a century the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has been linked to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers. In 2013 college student Elisa Lam was staying at the Cecil when she vanished, igniting a media frenzy and mobilizing a global community of internet sleuths eager to solve the case. Lam’s disappearance, the latest chapter in the hotel’s complex history, offers a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings. The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (NETFLIX FILM): In Paris, two dysfunctional dealers use family ties to try to boost their small drug business in this crass comedy based on the web series.

In Paris, two dysfunctional dealers use family ties to try to boost their small drug business in this crass comedy based on the web series. The World We Make (US)

February 11

Capitani (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Detective Luc Capitani investigates the mysterious death of a teenager after her body is found in the forest near a village in northern Luxembourg.

Detective Luc Capitani investigates the mysterious death of a teenager after her body is found in the forest near a village in northern Luxembourg. Layla Majnun (NETFLIX FILM): While in Azerbaijan, Layla, an Indonesian scholar, falls for Samir, an admirer of her work — but her arranged marriage stands in the way.

While in Azerbaijan, Layla, an Indonesian scholar, falls for Samir, an admirer of her work — but her arranged marriage stands in the way. Middle of Nowhere (US)

Red Dot (NETFLIX FILM): On a hiking trip to rekindle their marriage, a couple find themselves fleeing for their lives in the unforgiving wilderness from an unknown shooter.

On a hiking trip to rekindle their marriage, a couple find themselves fleeing for their lives in the unforgiving wilderness from an unknown shooter. Squared Love (NETFLIX FILM): A celebrity journalist and renowned womanizer starts to rethink his life choices after he falls for a mysterious model who leads a double life.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada February 5-11th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on over the next week? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.