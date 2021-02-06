In light of recent security flaws, here are some Google Chrome alternatives

Google’s stranglehold on the market reaches even to the browser, so Google Chrome alternatives aren’t well known. Six in ten people use Google Chrome. But Google Chrome alternatives are plentiful; it’s just that most of you don’t know it. Last year, The Washington Post outright declared Chrome “spy software.”
Many websites are currently reporting that you should update your Google Chrome browser on both mobile and desktop now. Why? “Cybercriminals are using a zero-day vulnerability to attack Chrome users. This is so serious Google won’t share bug details until most users update their browsers.”
Now, that’s not to say that Google Chrome alternatives will never fall victim to vulnerabilities or hacking; nothing is perfect. But in case you’ve had it with Chrome and have been searching for Google Chrome alternatives, then here’s a shortlist of other choices you can check out.
Bottom line: If you surf the web with Google Chrome, it's time to install the latest version. The update offers a crucial security fix that can save you from hackers.
Google Chrome Alternatives
- Firefox: Firefox is our first Google Chrome alternative and a popular one. Firefox is a free and open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla Foundation. You can download it here.
- Tor Browser: According to Tor, its browser aims to make all users look the same, making it difficult for you to be fingerprinted based on your browser and device information. You can download it here.
- Brave Browser: This browser is based on Chromium. It blocks ads and website trackers and provides a way for users to send cryptocurrency contributions in Basic Attention Tokens to websites and content creators. You can download it here.
- Microsoft Edge: Microsoft Edge is a cross-platform web browser developed by Microsoft but also based on Chromium. It was first released for Windows 10 and Xbox One in 2015. You can download it here.
- Safari (Mac Only): Safari comes pre-installed on Mac computers and can be used at any time. It is secure and lightweight and works very well with your Mac as it is designed with performance in mind.
- Vivaldi Browser: Vivaldi is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies, and it is privacy-focused. You can download it here.
- Iridium: This is another Chromium-based browser, but like Brave and Vivaldi, it is privacy-focused and secure. You can download it here.
- Opera: Opera is a multi-platform web browser developed by Opera Software. Opera is a Chromium-based browser. It distinguishes itself from other browsers through its user interface, functionality, and other features. You can download it here.
- Chromium: This browser is based on Google’s own Chrome but is instead free and open-source, and it has fewer features than Chrome. You can download it here.
These are just a few choices, there are more out there. Be sure to check out our article on the difference between search engines and web browsers too!
