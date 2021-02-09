Lexar Announces New Professional 1066x SDXC UHS-I Card SILVER Series

Photographers and videographers have an insatiable need for SD cards. But not just any SD card; they need SD cards that are fast, large, and reliable. This new SD card is designed for professional photographers and videographers, meet the Lexar 1066x SDXC UHS-I Card SILVER Series.

These are the key features of the Lexar 1066x SDXC UHS-I Card SILVER Series:

High-speed performance – rated UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) for your DSLR or mirrorless camera

Leverages UHS-I technology to deliver read speeds up to 160MB/s (1066x)

Quickly capture high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K UHD with write speeds up to 120MB/s

High-capacity options –– up to 512GB

Designed for durability in harsh conditions

With speeds up to 160MB/s read and up to 120MB/s write, the 1066x SDXC UHS-I Card is designed for your DSLR or mirrorless camera and allows you to quickly capture and transfer high-quality photos, including Full-HD and 4K UHD video, fast.

This Class 10 card leverages UHS-I, UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) technology giving you high-speed performance for those sequential burst mode shots.

The new 1066x SDXC UHS-I Card also provides the performance and durability needed to capture and store valuable data in various elements as they are built to be water, shock, vibration, and X-ray proof.

“We are excited to announce the new Lexar® Professional 1066x SDXC™ UHS-I Card SILVER Series. This technology provides photographers and videographers the performance and reliability they demand, and with capacity options up to 512GB, they can capture and share more of what they love,” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

Lexar Professional 1066x SDXC UHS-I cards SILVER Series is available now for purchase on Amazon at an MSRP of $17.99 USD (64GB), $33.99 USD (128GB), $64.99 USD (256GB), and $139.99 USD (512GB).

