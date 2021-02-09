Marshall Emberton review: My new favorite small Bluetooth speaker

We’ve reviewed Marshall speakers a few times in the past, and we’ve been impressed. If you’re not familiar with Marshall, the company has been well-known for making some of the best guitar and bass amps for years. The company is iconic in the music business, and the new Marshall Emberton could easily become an icon.

I’ve reviewed many Bluetooth speakers, and make no mistake; there are a ton of amazing speakers out there. But the Marshall Emberton is my new favorite small Bluetooth speaker out there. Read on for the full review of the Marshall Emberton.

Specifications

The Marshall Emberton has the following features and specifications:

Frequency Response: 60Hz – 20kHz

60Hz – 20kHz Driver Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Driver Size: Two 2″ 10W full-range with two passive radiators

Two 2″ 10W full-range with two passive radiators Stereo/Mono: Stereo

Stereo Max Sound Pressure Level: 87db SPL @ 1m

87db SPL @ 1m Cabinet Principal: Sealed with passive radiator

Sealed with passive radiator Power Amplifiers: Two 10W Class D Amps

Two 10W Class D Amps Battery: 20+ hours playtime 3-hours to full recharge 20-minutes charging gives 5-hours of playtime

Bluetooth Range: 10m / 30ft

10m / 30ft Bluetooth Technology: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions: 68 x 160 x 76 mm / 2.68 x 6.30 x 2.99 in

68 x 160 x 76 mm / 2.68 x 6.30 x 2.99 in Weight: 0.7kg / 24.6oz

0.7kg / 24.6oz Water Resistance: IPX7

What’s In The Box

Marshall Emberton

User Manual and legal/safety information

USB-C charging cable

The Marshall logo is front and center.

Design

Marshall amp designs are iconic. If you’re a musician, you know what Marshall amps look like, and you know how their look helps set the stage for the show to come.

That same design language translates over to the company’s line of Bluetooth speakers, including the Marshall Emberton. The whole speaker is about the same length as an iPhone 12 Pro Max and about 1/3 the height and width. Basically, it’s small.

The Marshall logo is prominently displayed on the front grill, and normally I like minimal logo use, but this feels and looks right. The bottom only has a soft rubber foot that keeps the speaker planted on most surfaces. On the back, you’ll find more of the same grill material that’s on the front but in black instead of silver.

The left side has nothing, while the right has the USB-C port for charging. The top of the Marshall Emberton is where the bulk of buttons and lights are located.

Top of the Marshall Emberton

At the top are the Bluetooth pairing button and an LED battery light bar that shows how much battery there is. In the center is a gold knob that controls the volume, track movement, and power.

The entire speaker is covered in a slightly tacky silicone material. It feels premium, and I’m sure it has something to do with the IPX7 water resistance. The IPX7 makes the Marshall Emberton great for use outdoors, in a bathroom, or anywhere there may be moisture.

Overall, the design is everything we’ve come to expect from Marshall. It’s attractive, rugged, well built, and feels premium throughout.

Ease of Use

One of the things I love about the Marshall Emberton is its simplicity. Push the gold knob down to power the unit on, and it goes into pairing mode. Then jump into your settings on your phone and fine Emberton in the list and pair.

Of course, you can control your music and volume from the phone itself, but the gold knob does control it as well. Overall, very simple, very easy; no one should have an issue operating this speaker.

Another angle of the Emberton.

Sound

The Marshall Emberton sound is more prominent than its stature; that’s no lie. This little guy packs a punch and does a great job filling up a bedroom or small living room.

The soundstage is balanced well, and it seems Marshall was shooting for an accurate representation of the artist’s mix. Music that has prominent bass produces the bass as it should sound.

Mids and highs all sound good, everything is well balanced, and the drivers are strong enough to handle the volume being up to the max, though I never go past 60% on any speaker.

Overall, the sound on the Marshall Emberton is true to the source. The clarity and volume is spot on. This little guy is excellent for its size.

Battery

The Marshall Emberton claims 20+ hours of battery life. I didn’t run this speaker for 20 plus hours, but I can say that I’ve run it a few hours a day for a few weeks and still have yet to plug it into recharge. I believe the claims of 20+ hours of battery life are accurate. Just be aware that volume does affect battery life, as does the distance from the source.

The Emberton also features USB-C and Quick Charging. It recharges in 3-hours, and if you’re in a rush, you can get 5-hours of playback with only 20-minutes of charging. Overall, this little guy is excellent in the battery department.

The back of the Marshall Emberton.

Price/Value

The Marshall Emberton is priced at US$149.99, but as of this review, you can find it on Amazon and Marshall’s website for US$129.99. At full retail, this thing is worth every penny. At the $20 discount, it’s a must buy.

Wrap Up

The Marshall Emberton is my new favorite small Bluetooth speaker. It’s well-designed, well-built, produces big sounds for a small speaker, has IPX7 water resistance, and is simple to use. The price point is nice as well. The Bluetooth speaker market is competitive, and there are a lot of great choices out there. If anything, the Emberton should be on your shortlist as you’re shopping.

