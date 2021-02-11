New on Netflix February 12-18: Kevin James stars in The Crew

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between February 12-18th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in February if you want to binge those first.

February 12

Buried by the Bernards (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): In 2017, Ryan Bernard opened the doors to R Bernard Funeral Services, offering complete, yet affordable funeral packages to help his community deal with exponentially high funeral costs. With family dra-medy at the center, the family-owned and operated business provides their community top tier care, service and comfort with a side of laughter in the toughest of times. In this line of work, the Bernards can’t neglect supporting each other and have their own special recipe for preserving their relationships – it’s one part understanding, a pinch of sarcasm, and a heaping spoonful of blatant honesty. This unorthodox funeral home is only outmatched by the unconventional Bernard family themselves.

Creed II (CA)

Nadiya Bakes (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Delightful cakes and heavenly breads pop from the oven as Nadiya Hussain returns to baking, her happy place, and spotlights creative kindred spirits.

Hate by Dani Rovira (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): From the Soho Theater in Málaga, actor Dani Rovira presents his most honest, unfiltered and preposterous vision of today's human being.

To All The Boys: Always And Forever (NETFLIX FILM): It started with an old love letter — and turned into a new romance. What does the future hold for Lara Jean and Peter?

Xico's Journey (NETFLIX FAMILY): A girl, a dog and her best pal set out to save a mountain from a gold-hungry corporation. But the key lies closer to home, with her sidekick pup, Xico.

February 13

Monsoon (US)

February 15

The Crew (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The crew chief in a NASCAR garage finds himself at odds with the tech-reliant millennials brought in to modernize the team. Starring Kevin James.

Unhinged (CA)

February 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie (NETFLIX FAMILY): When a protective fence enclosing a South African animal sanctuary unexpectedly loses power, Bear Grylls gets called in to help. An interactive special.

Good Girls: Season 3 (US)

Teen Titans Go!: Season 5 (CA)

February 17

Behind Her Eyes (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A single mom becomes entangled in a twisted mind game when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while bonding with his mysterious wife.

Hello, Me! (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Miserable and unsuccessful, a woman thinks she's lost all her spark — until one day, her spunky younger self appears in front of her demanding change.

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Steve sets his sights on game such as mule deer, duck, wild turkey, bear and moose in travels that take him to hunting hot spots across the US.

February 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (NETFLIX ANIME): A popular manga creator becomes enmeshed in paranormal events while conducting research: Stand User Kishibe Rohan visits Italy, goes bankrupt, and more.

Vikings: Season 4 (CA)

