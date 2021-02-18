New on Netflix February 19-25: Watch Pelé’s quest for perfection

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between February 19-25th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in February if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

let's check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix February 19-25th list, which includes a documentary on Pelé, the mythical footballer.

February 19

I Care A Lot (NETFLIX FILM) (US): A professional legal guardian of aging adults discovers that her seemingly perfect client is not who they appear to be.

February 20

Classmates Minus (NETFLIX FILM): The plight of middle-aged men is told through the individual yet intertwined stories of four high school classmates dealing with personal struggles.

Stan & Ollie (CA)

February 21

The Conjuring (US)

The Conjuring 2 (US)

February 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Comedian Brian Regan is trying to understand absurdities around him. In his second Netflix comedy special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, the legendary comedian confronts his befuddlement with animals, people, dinner parties, Reiki healers, and his recent realization that he has O.C.D.

February 24

Canine Intervention (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Canine Intervention follows renowned Oakland dog trainer, Jas Leverette, as he runs Cali K9, one of the top dog training facilities in California. Using his unique training methods and techniques, each episode will feature Jas as he works with a variety of dogs and their owners to fix their obedience and behavior issues. Jas works with all breeds, he’s never turned a dog away, and he can correct even the most extreme behavior issues.

Hoping for a fresh start, teenage Ginny and her mother, Georgia, settle in a new town. But the secrets in Georgia’s past jeopardize their endeavor. Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2 (US)

February 25

Geez & Ann (NETFLIX FILM): A sensitive and independent girl falls for a mysterious dream boy and yearns for the one thing everyone wants in a relationship — commitment and love.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada February 19-25th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

