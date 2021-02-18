The Teracube 2e Android smartphone has been announced

Teracube, a U.S.-based sustainable electronics company, announces the availability of the company’s second smartphone, the Teracube 2e, after raising more than $300,000 from pre-orders last October. The Teracube 2e is available to purchase on myteracube.com/2e for $199 in the U.S. and Canada beginning today.

Built with sustainability and affordability in mind, the Teracube 2e is designed with recycled materials, comes equipped with a fully biodegradable case, and features a 4000mAh replaceable battery (two full days of usage).

Backed by Teracube’s Four-Year Premium Care Warranty, the Teracube 2e comes equipped with an octa-core processor, 6.1” HD+ IPS display, 64GB storage, and SD card support, dual camera, and even a headphone jack. Additionally, it ships with Android 10 and will receive three years of software upgrades.

“We couldn’t be more excited to finally announce the retail availability of the Teracube 2e, keeping with our goal to provide consumers with access to more affordable and sustainable consumer electronics,” said Sharad Mittal, co-founder of Teracube. “Our hope has always been to encourage consumers to hold onto their devices longer, and we’ve been so encouraged by the incredible interest and support we’ve received for the Teracube 2e so far.” Teracube

Check out our unboxing and first look video of this new affordable smartphone!

NOTE: In the video, I mistake the case for the backplate…when I removed the case, the very thin backplate came off with it. So there is a backplate and a case.

The 2e is made from 25 percent recycled plastics and comes equipped with a fully biodegradable case made of wheat starch and biodegradable polymers. Additionally, by eliminating the inclusion of in-box accessories including a charging cable, wall charger and earbuds, the 2e features a 50 percent reduction in packaging, making it one of the world’s most sustainable and minimalist smartphone packaging designs on the market.

What do you think of this Android smartphone? Let us know what you think on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.