The Oppo X 2021 gets a hands-on from French YouTuber

The Oppo X 2021 is a prototype smartphone that’s not even close to being on the market yet, but French YouTuber Brandon LeProktor got his hands on it. Other tech sites call this a “rollable” smartphone; I’m not ready to call it that yet, mostly because I don’t like it. But likely, that’s what it’ll end up being called; after all, LG called its transparent OLED panels from 2014 rollable.

The Oppo X 2021 is most-likely never going to be seen in the United States, but it is an important smartphone to talk about. It’s important because manufacturers like Samsung, TCL, Motorola, and even Apple are probably working on this same implementation. So seeing what Oppo is doing gives us a window into what other OEM’s may be doing as well.

The first thing that struck me about the Oppo X 2021 is just how smooth the screen expands and how the software responds to the added screen space. LeProktor spends a lot of time handling the device in hand and comparing it to other folding devices on the market. I don’t understand French, but the video is interesting to watch; check it out.

The video may or may not work; I guess it depends on if Oppo has it pulled, considering this is a concept phone. We’re not sure how LeProktor was able to get his hand on it, but good for him. If anyone knows French and can give us some more details on everything he says here, please let us know.

For now, this is all we got on the Oppo X 2021.