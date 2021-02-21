Raptic Rise Power Stand review: Qi charging and headphone stand in one

Headphone stands or Qi charging pads aren’t anything new. While unrelated, they do often sit side by side on your desk, taking up space.

Our Raptic Rise Power Stand review looks at a combo headphone stand and Qi charging pad, combining two popular desk products into one. Read on for our full review!

Specifications

The Raptic Rise Power stand we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Solid aluminum headphone stand built to hold your Beats, Bose, Sony or any over-the-ear headphones

The base pad provides up to 12W for the fastest possible wireless charge for your phone

USB-A port in back to charge your headphones

Cable management system on bottom to coil access wires

Dimensions: 5.1 W x 4.0 D x 10.6 H (inches)

Weight: 14.7 oz

What’s in the box

Raptic Rise 12W Qi Wireless Charger with Headphones Stand

USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable

Power Adapter

Two screws with Allen key

Instruction guide

What’s included with the Raptic Rise Power Stand headphone stand and wireless charger.

Design

Once assembled, the Raptic Rise Power Stand is very nice looking. It stands roughly 11″ tall, 5 1/8″ wide, and 4 1/8″ deep. The stand arm itself is craft from machined aluminum and is 1 1/4″ wide and just under 9 1/2″ in height. The Raptic logo is at the very bass of the arm. A rectangular cutout with rounded ends is centered down the middle of the arm. The top of the arm bends forward, with a 2 1/4″ tongue to place your headphones on. A 1/8″ rubber piece with a front and back lip sits on the top of this tongue to protect your headphones from the metal frame.

The base itself is 3 5/8″ by 5 1/8″ and an inch thick. Centered on the top of the base is a three-inch by four-inch black plastic rectangle. Centered on that is a 2 1/2″ by 4″ faux leather pad for where you place your Qi-compatible device for wireless charging. The sides angle inwards, so the base that sits on your desk is slightly smaller than the top. On the front of a base is a small LED indicator light. On the underside is a U-shaped rubber pad to prevent slippage and scratching your desk. Towards the back is a cutout which is where you connect the USB Type-C charging cable. The base also has a USB-A port which you can use to charge your headphones while on the stand. The aforementioned rubber pad also peels off so that you can wrap any cable excess and hide it out of sight. While the top of the base is machined aluminum, the bottom component is sturdy black plastic.

The Raptic Rise Power Stand.

The included USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable is roughly three feet long. While this may be big enough for some setups, a longer cable would have been nicer. The cable is the standard plastic coated variety. Given the design and materials used for the stand itself, I would have expected a nicer-looking braided cable.

The Raptic Rise Power Stand looks slick and is well built with its machined aluminum construction and stylish faux leather charging pad.

Assembly

The Raptic Rise Power Stand does need to be assembled. It is a simple process, however. If you look at the charging stand base’s bottom, there is a squarish groove and two screw holes. Line up the holes on the bottom of the stand arm with the holes. Using the included Allen key, screw the included screws into the holes, and you’re done. Next, connect the USB Type-C cable to the power adapter and plug it into a wall outlet.

Assembling the Raptic Rise Power Stand is easy and straightforward.

Ease of Use

Once assembled, the Raptic Rise Power Stand is super easy to use. After you’ve plugged it in, you can place your Qi-compatible smartphone, mouse, wireless earbud case, or any other compatible device on the pad. Offering up to 12W of wireless charging, it should easily charge your compatible devices. When a device is placed on the pad for charging, the front LED is a solid white. If it isn’t aligned properly or a non-compatible device or object is placed on the pad, the LED blinks red.

There is also a USB-A port tucked under the bottom of the base. You can connect a USB-A cable from your headphones, allowing you to plug them in and charge them while they are not in use. It’s a handy feature that further reduces the number of cables you have connected to your computer and snaking their way across your desk.

The USB ports on the bottom of the Raptic Rise Power Stand.

Performance

With up to 12W of wireless charging, all the devices I tested with the wireless charging pad worked just fine. From smartphones with wireless charging to a couple of different wireless earbuds and even a Qi-compatible wireless mouse, charging was as expected.

The stand worked as one would expect for headphones as well. It didn’t matter the size or type of headset I placed on it (and I tried out quite a few); they all hung just fine with room to spare.

The charging pad on the Raptic Rise Power Stand.

Price/Value

The Raptic Rise Power Stand has an MSRP of US$69.99. While you can get headphone stands and Qi charging pads for a lower combined price, the quality and the fact that this is an all-in-one headphone stand/wireless charging pad easily make up for the difference.

Wrap-up

The Raptic Rise Power Stand is a great combination headphone stand and wireless charging pad. Well built, it looks great and works just as well for charging your Qi-compatible devices while giving you a spot to hang and charge your headphones when not in use.

The Raptic Rise Power Stand also includes cable organization within the base.

