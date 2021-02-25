New on Netflix February 26-March 4: Rise of The Notorious B.I.G.

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between February 26-March 4th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in February if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix February 26-March 4th list, which includes a documentary on the life of Christopher Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G., and more.

February 26

Bigfoot Family (NETFLIX FAMILY): Bigfoot’s now a big deal. So when he goes missing, his shy but tech-savvy teen son must take on an evil CEO to save his family and a wildlife preserve.

Captain Fantastic (US)

Crazy About Her (NETFLIX FILM): After spending a wild night together, Adri discovers the only way to see Carla again is to become a patient at the psychiatric center where she resides.

No Escape (US)

Our Idiot Brother (US)

February 28

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (CA)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 12 (CA)

Unabomber – In His Own Words: Season 1 (CA)

March 1

10 Years (CA)

The American (CA)

Batman Begins (US)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Featuring rare footage and in-depth interviews, this documentary celebrates the life of The Notorious B.I.G. on his journey from hustler to rap king.

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche

Coroner: Seasons 1-2 (CA)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (US)

Dances with Wolves (US)

The Dark Knight (US)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1 (US)

Diana (CA)

Happy Feet Two (CA)

Hit & Run (CA)

How to Be a Latin Lover (CA)

I Am Legend (US)

Invictus (US)

Jason X (US)

Jonah Hex (CA)

Just One of the Guys (CA)

The Karate Kid Part II (CA)

The Karate Kid Part III (CA)

Killing Gunther (US)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (US)

Mary, Queen of Scots (CA)

The Mask of Zorro (CA)

Nights in Rodanthe (US)

The Pianist (CA)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2

The Pursuit of Happyness (US)

Rain Man (US)

RocknRolla (CA)

Rush Hour (CA)

Rush Hour 2 (CA)

Serendipity (CA)

Shazam! (CA)

Step Up: Revolution (US)

S.W.A.T. (CA)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (US)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (CA)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New World (CA)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (CA)

Training Day (US)

Trickster: Season 1 (CA)

Two Weeks Notice (US)

U.S. Marshals (CA)

Welcome to Marwen (CA)

When Calls the Heart: Season 5 (CA)

Year One (US)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (CA)

March 2

Black or White (US)

Word Party: Season 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Party with animal babies Franny, Bailey, Kip, Lulu and Tilly as they learn new words and life lessons in English and Mandarin through song and dance!

March 3

Being John Malkovich (CA)

Blue Crush (CA)

Fletch (CA)

Friday Night Lights (CA)

How to Build A Girl (CA)

Moxie (NETFLIX FILM): Inspired by her mom’s rebellious past and a confident new friend, a shy 16-year-old publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school.

Inspired by her mom’s rebellious past and a confident new friend, a shy 16-year-old publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school. Murder Among the Mormons (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Salt Lake City, 1985. A series of pipe bombs kills two people and severely injures another, jolting the epicenter of the LDS Church. The murders send further shockwaves through the community when a trove of early Mormon letters and diaries are found destroyed in the vehicle of the third victim, Mark Hofmann, a renowned collector of rare documents, including the infamous White Salamander Letter — an artifact whose contents threatened to shake the very foundations of Mormonism. As Hofmann fights for his life, investigators race to uncover the truth. Directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and Tyler Measom (An Honest Liar), Murder Among the Mormons is the first comprehensive look at one of the most shocking crimes to have ever taken place among the Mormon community and the criminal mastermind behind it all.

Oblivion (CA)

Parker (US)

Pitch Perfect (CA)

Pitch Perfect 2 (CA)

Safe Haven (US)

Scarface (CA)

Take Me Home Tonight (CA)

The Tale of Despereaux (CA)

March 4

The Flash: Season 7 (New episodes weekly – CA)

Pacific Rim: The Black (NETFLIX ANIME): After Kaiju ravages Australia, two siblings pilot a Jaeger to search for their parents, encountering new creatures, seedy characters and chance allies.

Riverdale: Season 4 (New episodes weekly, starts March 10 – CA)

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada February 26-March 4th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

