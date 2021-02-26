75″ 8K Samsung QN800A Neo-QLED TV First Look: Large and in charge is an understatement

Earlier this week, we took a first look at the Samsung QN90A 4K TV. It more than impressed us with its picture quality, design, and endless feature set. Now, a 4K TV is probably enough for some people, but for those looking to double their pleasure and double their fun…there is the 75″ 8K Samsung QN800A.

An 8K TV may be overkill for some users, but for those looking for an 8K TV, Samsung is playing the 8K game very well. While 8K content isn’t a thing just yet, the future of 8K content is coming. We’re not going to get into an argument over 8K in this first look; we’ll save that for another time. We know that 8K content is almost impossible to find right now, but it will be coming.

In the meantime, while we wait, the Samsung QN800A will upscale your existing content to 8K when it can do so. The QN90A does the same for content that’s under 4K, and both TVs do a great job of it.

This Samsung QN800A first look will mirror our Samsung QN90A version because most of the features are identical. Where these two TVs differ is in 8K resolution and sound offering.

Read me: Before we continue, I feel it’s important to let some readers know that my TV articles are written from the average user’s point of view. I know plenty of people with more knowledge than I who want technical data and testing, but we do not do that here. Our audience is mostly made up of regular users, not high-end TV and audio people. So if you’re looking for a deep dive into technicals, you’ll probably want to try someplace like AVForum; Mark Henninger and the guys will get granular. Enough of that, let’s get into the first look of the 75″ 8K Samsung QN800A.

Specifications

The 8K Samsung QN800A Neo-QLED TV has the following features and specifications:

Video Screen Size: 65″ Resolution: 7680 x 4320 Motion Rate: 240 Color: 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot HDR (High-Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR 32x/HDR10+

Picture Engine: Neo Quantum Processor 8K Quantum Dot Color: Yes Upscaling: AI

Neo Quantum Processor 8K Audio Dolby: Yes (Digital Plus) Sound Output (RMS): 70w Speaker Type: 4.2.2 Multiroom Link: Yes Bluetooth Headset Support: Yes

Wireless Connectivity WiFi: WiFi6 WiFi Direct: Yes

Bluetooth: Yes (BT4.2)

Yes (BT4.2) Features Smart Hub: Yes

Processor: Neo Quantum Processor 8K Apps Platform: Yes (Tizen) Voice Interaction: Yes Auto Channel Search: Yes Auto Motion Plus: Yes Dimming Technology: Ultimate 8K Dimming (Mini LED) V-Chip: Yes Electronic Program Guide (Channel Guide): Yes Game Mode: Yes Ambient Mode: Yes Auto Power Off: Yes Closed Captioning: Yes Anynet+ HDMI-CEC: Yes Eco Sensor: Yes Bluetooth: Yes InstaPort S (HDMI Quick Switch): Yes Mobile to TV – Mirroring, DLNA: Yes TV to Mobile (Mirroring): Yes

Neo Quantum Processor 8K INPUT/OUTPUT HDMI (4) USB 2.0 (2) Optical Out (1) Ethernet RF In RS232



Dimensions Product Size (W x H x D) Without Stand in inches: 65.7 x 37.6 x 0.7 Product Size (W x H x D) With Stand in inches: 65.7 x 40.3 x 12.6 Stand Size (W x H xD) in inches: 14.2 x 11.4 x 12.6 Shipping Size: 73.7 x 45 x 7.7 Weight without stand: 70.5 Weight with stand: 92.8 Shipping weight in the box: 125.9lbs

Power

Power Supply: AC110-120V 50/60Hz

AC110-120V 50/60Hz Samsung remote: Solarcell Remote™

Solarcell Remote™ Model Number: 75QN800A

Taking photos of a TV just does not do the display justice.

Design

Samsung’s aesthetic TV designs have changed year over year in two major ways, bezel size and dimensions. More specifically, these TVs are getting thinner every time I see them. The QN90A was thin and the bezels really thin, and this Samsung QN800A is thinner even with the amazing speakers the company stuffed inside.

I sound like a broken record when I say that these new displays from Samsung look like they’re floating in front of you. Of course, if you watch content that is widescreen and has black bars on top and bottom, the effect is less pronounced. But man, watching full-screen content on this thing is like a borderless window.

As we mentioned in our QN90A review, these new TVs are so much thinner; it makes them a little hairier to handle. The 65″ QN90A took two of us to setup. The Samsung QN800A took both my wife and me and my two older children. I really wanted to be careful with this one because, well, it’s US$4,800 of tech I didn’t want to drop. But you do you; we’re only recommending you be careful.

I’d say if you’re buying the Samsung QN800A, you can probably spring a few more bucks for a pro install, especially if you’re wall mounting, well worth the investment. But I digress.

There have been some really inadequate Samsung TV stands in the past, but the stands on both the Samsung QN800A and the QN90A are top-notch. The stand is heavy-duty, well made, secures the TV very well, and has a nice wide footprint. Of course, if you’re wall mounting, you don’t need the stand, even better.

More failed attempts at capturing a good photo.

Like the QN90A, the stand on the QN800A is designed so a compatible soundbar can easily fit under the TV.

As for build quality and build materials, this TV exudes premium. The materials used here look and feel like the price you paid for the TV. I’m confident enough to say that this is easily one of the best-looking Samsung TVs I’ve reviewed, and this isn’t even the flagship model!

Unlike the QN90A, the Samsung QN800A uses Samsung’s One Connect box, which has been redesigned and can now mount to the back of the TV stand. We opted to put the One Connect box in our entertainment stand. The new One Connect box is much larger than previous generations but slimmer. It houses all your input/output connections and powers the TV all through one cable. So there is only one connection on the back of the TV.

One area of design that Samsung improved on a thousandfold is their Samsung Remote. Some of their 2018 models came with an aluminum remote which I loved. After 2018, they went with a basic plastic remote, even on their flagship TVs. This year, the QN90A comes with a beautiful black metal and plastic remote that no longer requires batteries.

A USB-C cable and wall adapter can charge the remote; it doesn’t take that long to charge at all. But even better, this remote is solar-powered, and it will charge with the lights in your home. This is the best Samsung remote I’ve ever used.

One of the biggest design cues the Samsung QN800A has is its speaker system. There are two sub-woofer arrays on the back and 2 mid-range speakers on the sides with 2 tweeters at the top, rounding everything out. More on speakers later.

Overall, the Samsung QN800A design is the best-looking and most premium Samsung TV design I’ve had the chance to review.

Samsung QN800A Neo-QLED TV Gallery

Taking photos of a TV just does not do the display justice. The speakers on the back Power port on the One Connect Box Samsung's UI on its TVs is one of the best, if not the best. Back of the One Connect Box I/O This TV is thin and huge at the same time. One Connect Box and One Connect Cable Really slim. More failed attempts at capturing a good photo. The stand can also have the One Connect Box mounted on it.

Display

In my QN90A first look, I touched on why 4K resolution was heavily mocked and disparaged online by many people. Most of the commentary revolved around the lack of 4K content, and some even claimed people couldn’t see in 4K anyway.

The same arguments are now swirling around 8K TVs these days. The old, there is no 8K content, and the human eye can’t see beyond 4K arguments are alive and well. The debate still rages on if you can actually tell the difference between 8K and 4K. Since there is very little 8K content and only a handful of 8K TVs, I imagine that most of those arguing against 8K have never actually watched 8K content on an 8K TV. We’ll leave the arguments to those who enjoy such things.

There is some 8K content on YouTube, and YouTube does allow for 8K streaming, but streaming in 8K is bandwidth heavy. I tried to stream in 8K, and my Verizon Home LTE buffered every 20-seconds, making it unwatchable. Thankfully, Samsung provided some 8K content on a thumb drive for me to watch. Not to mention the 8K content I’ve watched at Samsung’s HQ a few times over the past few years.

Let me say a few things about 8K. First, I think it’ll be several years before we start seeing content in 8K. I don’t think it will come as quickly as 4K has. Second, as I mentioned, 8K streaming is bandwidth and data-hungry, which will stress ISP’s. Samsung and other TV makers are currently working on technology that will send an 8K signal, downsample it to save bandwidth, and then recompile it on the user end in 8K. Sort of like a zip file. The packets sent on the network will be compressed for a lighter load but uncompressed at the receiving end.

That all being said, and that was a lot to cover in a section about the display. The display on the Samsung QN800A is stunning. Streaming 4K movies and watching Blu-Ray movies all produce an absolutely stunning picture quality. Pair that with Samsung’s 8K Neo Quantum Processor and AI capabilities which try to upscale what it can to 8K, and you have a very lifelike picture.

The video below is a good watch for 8K AI upscaling info.

In our QN90A review we went on to say this about the 2021 Samsung TV displays:

Almost everything that was on the 2020 line of Samsung TVs is here on the 2021 line. For example, the color modes include Movie Mode, Standard Mode, Dynamic Mode, and Film Maker Mode. You can still go granular and tweak the settings yourself and skip the preset modes.

Ambient Mode is also on the 2021 lineup. Ambient mode allows you to use your display as a place to display art, news, or photos. Multi-View is also back and very useful for many.

Multi-View on the Samsung QN800A Neo-QLED TV is especially useful for gamers. Gamers can now pull up YouTube tutorials on their phones and have them playing on screen as they play those same games. This can help gamers get through difficult levels without looking down at their other device or pausing anything. Oh, and gaming, freaking amazing on this 75″ gaming beast! I used the Xbox One X to test the gaming experience, and it is top-notch, especially with the 120Hz refresh rate.

Multi-View could also be used for fact-checking while watching news programs or political debates. Having your phone screen available on the same display where everyone can see it and verify facts is actually a pretty good idea.

The interface is the same as well, I love Samsung’s UI on its TVs. It is, by far, the best in the business.

The biggest difference in the picture is the implementation of Neo-QLED backlight technology. Basically Mini-LED backlighting. I tried to explain this new tech earlier but I think my friend Caleb Denison from Digital Trends produced an excellent piece of content that helps shed more light on it, watch it below.

Along with Mini-LED backlighting, this TV is packed with the usual suspects such as HDR 10+, Object Tracking Sound, 120Hz refresh rate, Quantum Dots, Anti-Reflection, great viewing angles, and Game Mode for gamers.

All of this makes the 4K Samsung QN90A Neo-QLED TV picture quality insanely beautiful. The picture’s density and clarity are totally seen, especially when setting it side by side with last year’s model or another older TV.

Colors pop, and I mean pop; the color accuracy and saturation make everything looks clean and bright. Brightness is outstanding, and I think Samsung improved their ambient light sensors. I used not to like the Samsung adjusting the brightness for me, but this model did a great job.

Overall, the Samsung QN800A display is killer. It’s excellent for every piece of content you throw at it, from movies and TV to gaming and photo browsing.

The speakers on the back

Sound Quality

Last year Samsung introduced Object Tracking Sound, which makes you feel like you’re in the middle of the action with a directional, realistic sound that projects from the TV speakers. Once again, the soundstage improved overall, giving vocals a push to the front and creating spatial depth between sound effects, objects in a scene, people, nature; everything is just enhanced and separated. Object Tracking Sound is almost like being in the scene you’re watching.

The Samsung QN800A Neo-QLED TV continues the trend of Samsung improving their on-TV sound quality. Even in 2018, their TVs had some of the best speakers on a TV you could buy anywhere. This model does an excellent job of producing a sound that might make you consider forgetting the soundbar.

The array of speakers is all around this TV. Two subs on the back provide great responsive bass, and the two midrange speakers and two tweeters on the side and top round the sound out nicely. This is the best sound I’ve heard on any TV, period.

If you want to add a compatible Samsung soundbar, you can take advantage of Samsung’s Q-Symphony technology. This allows you to pair the soundbar in conjunction with the TV speakers. So you’ll take full advantage of the TV sound and the soundbar. All of that without any lag, so lips and words are always in sync.

The Samsung QN800A also has SpaceFit Sound. This gives you a tailored sound experience with sensors that optimize it based on the acoustics of your space, whether the TV is mounted on the wall or placed on a table.

Overall, the sound on the Samsung QN800A is insane and simply the best of any TV I’ve used so far.

Samsung’s UI on its TVs is one of the best, if not the best.

Performance

The 8K Samsung QN800A Neo-QLED TV has an upgraded 8K AI processor that is improved from last year, and with Samsung running Tizen on its TVs well, everything is optimized. Everything ran smoothly with apps opening quickly, and interface navigation is a breeze.

Gaming performance is also enhanced with Samsung’s improved version of Game Mode. When you have your Xbox or PlayStation plugged into the TV and turned on, the Samsung QN800A will automatically apply Game Mode. Game Mode changes the colors and changes refresh rate, which gives you a better gaming experience. Game Mode plus delivers a 9.4ms input lag which is freaking amazing for a TV. This means that gamers can enjoy a more responsive experience within their favorite games. Game Mode Plus also adds some surround sound improvements, making the sound more immersive for gamers and more exciting. It also supports Freesync.

SmartHub is back, and it hasn’t changed since its major update last year. The improvements were more aesthetic, with some emphasis on the functional. SmartHub is the best UI on any TV on the market. It’s fast, well designed, and gives you everything you need with just a few button clicks.

The Universal Guide has also improved and moved. It is now more easily accessible by just scrolling down on the home screen. Universal Guide gives you suggestions based on the apps you have installed and the content you have watched. There’s also Samsung TV Plus which offers up free programing that’s actually really awesome. TV Plus has also expanded and is offering a whole lot more than it ever has before.

Overall, the Samsung QN800A is snappy and runs everything super fast.

Wrap Up

As I mentioned in my QN90A review, these first look reviews are difficult due to the limited time we have with the units. But Samsung continues to impress me each year with design improvements, interface improvements, and overall user experience improvements.

Mini-LED backlighting is so much better, and the company is also producing Micro-LED TVs that have a lot of promise. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that the 8K Samsung QN800A Neo-QLED TV is just the start of outstanding 8K TV, at least for now.

If you’re looking for an 8K TV, we believe you should buy the Samsung QN800A Neo-QLED TV. They’re available in the following sizes and price points on Samsung’s website:

Congratulations to the Samsung QN800A Neo-QLED TV for taking an Editor’s Choice Award for 8K TVs.

