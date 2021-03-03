Streaming free on IMDb TV March 2021: Arrival, Shaft, and more

Goodbye, IMDb TV February…hello IMDb TV March 2021! It is time to clear out the old and bring in the new on IMDb TV for March. Here we run down everything that’s on IMDb TV March 2021 so you can make your binge-watching plans.

IMDb TV is a free service you can watch online or on devices like Fire TV and Smart TVs. The service does have some ad breaks, and that’s how it remains free, but those are pretty tolerable. So without further ado, here is what is streaming free on IMDb TV March 2021!

What’s On IMDb TV March 2021

New IMDb TV Originals

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, a new Original Series from IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service. From UNINTERRUPTED, and executive produced by LeBron James & Maverick Carter, this docu-series chronicles the trials and tribulations of one of the most talked-about programs in prep sports. Featuring the sons of NBA legends, multiple blue-chip prospects, and a formidable head coach, this series follows the 2019-2020 Sierra Canyon Trailblazers as they compete for their third consecutive state championship. Streaming exclusively on IMDb TV, on Feb. 26th.

IMDb TV Staff Top March Movie Picks

ARRIVAL (2016) – Linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) leads an elite team of investigators when gigantic spaceships touch down in 12 locations around the world. As nations teeter on the verge of global war, Banks and her crew must race against time to find a way to communicate with the extraterrestrial visitors. Streaming March 1

Lincoln Lawyer (2011) – Mick Haller (Matthew McConaughey) is a charismatic defense attorney who spends most of his time defending petty crooks and other bottom-feeders, so it comes as quite a surprise when he lands the case of a lifetime: defending a Beverly Hills playboy (Ryan Phillippe) who is accused of attempted murder. Streaming March 1

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) – Mary Stuart’s (Saoirse Ronan’s) attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie), Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. Streaming March 1

Monsters VS. Aliens (DWA) (2009) – A woman transformed into a giant after she is struck by a meteorite on her wedding day becomes part of a team of monsters sent in by the U.S. government to defeat an alien mastermind trying to take over Earth. Streaming March 1

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) – Vin Diesel is an immortal witch hunter who clashes with the supernatural in an epic battle to save the human race. Streaming March 1

No Strings Attached (2011) – Lifelong friends Emma (Natalie Portman) and Adam (Ashton Kutcher) take their relationship to the next level by having sex. Afraid of ruining their friendship, the new lovers make a pact to keep things purely physical, with no fighting, no jealousy, and no expectations. Streaming March 23

TV Series

March 1st

Movies

March 1st

Collateral

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Atonement

Nanny Mcphee

American Psycho

The Hurt Locker

Madea’s Witness Protection

Shaft

Boomerang

Coal Miner’s Daughter

The Game

Godzilla 2000

The Guardian (’90)

Land Before Time Ii: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time Iii: The Time Of The Great Giving

Land Before Time Iv: Journey Through The Mists

Land Before Time Ix: Journey To The Big Water

Land Before Time Sing Along

Land Before Time Sing Along 2

Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island

Land Before Time Vi: The Secret Of Saurus Rock

Land Before Time Vii: The Stone Of Cold Fire

Land Before Time Viii: The Big Freeze

Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration

Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration

Land Before Time Xii: Day Of The Flyers

Land Before Time Xiii: The Wisdom Of Friends

Land Before Time: Journey Of The Brave

Meet Joe Black

Monster’s Ball

Nanny Mcphee Returns

Problem Child

Rock The Kasbah

Rules Of Engagement

Scent Of A Woman

Sea Of Love

The Sum Of All Fears

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

What Dreams May Come

March 3rd

Still Alice

The Switch

March 15th

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

March 16th

The Dilemma

March 23rd

