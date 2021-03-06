Raycon E25 Pro review: Is the celebrity and influencer hype real?

True wireless headphones have literally overrun the headphone market with every major brand and every small brand pumping them out en masse. You can literally go to Amazon and find dozens of them for sale and at various price points. The Raycon E25 Pro headphones are just one of the many being offered to consumers.

Raycon came on to the scene strong with their celebrity and YouTuber endorsements along with some big money investment behind them. But is all of that celebrity and money hype real? Do the Raycon E25 Pro really sound that good? Read on for the full review.

Specifications

The Raycon E25 Pro TWS headphones have the following features and specifications:

Playtime in one charge 6 Hours Playtime with Charging Case 24 Hours Bluetooth Technology 5.0 Charging Type Type C USB Built-in Microphone ✓ Bluetooth Range 33ft/ 10m Waterproof Level IPX 6 Master Earbud Both Gel Tips 5 pairs

What’s In The Box

Raycon E25 Pro

Extra Gel Tips

USB-C Cable

Lanyard

Manual and Documentation

In The Box

Design

The Raycon E25 Pro headphones aren’t designed much different from any other TWS headphone. The case is pill-shaped and made of plastic. The plastic feels on the budget side of the spectrum. It certainly doesn’t feel premium but is designed to look premium with the Raycon branding front and center.

The hinge on the case feels iffy if you pull back too hard, and it could easily break. Raycon does use USB-C charging on the back, and that’s a plus. The case also clearly marks the right and left earbud slots; some companies have difficulty marking these clearly.

As for the Raycon E25 Pro headphones themselves, they look like many other TWS headphones out there. One really nice thing about these headphones is how small they are, and they fit in the ear very well. They’re also comfortable, surprisingly really comfortable. The really good fit contributes to excellent noise isolation.

Overall, the Raycon E25 Pro headphones’ design is basic; nothing fresh here, just your typical TWS headphone design. The materials used feel budget but should hold up for the most part. I was surprised by the fit and how well they stayed in the ear.

Ease of Use

I will have to hand it to Raycon in one Ease of Use area, the lack of an app. I’m not a fan of needing to use an app to get the most out of your headphones. More often than not, extra software gets in the way and is another layer I have to muddle through.

Pairing the Raycon E25 Pro headphones is simple. Just open the case, leave the headphones in the case, head to your Bluetooth settings, and choose the E25 from the list. That’s it, and you are done.

As for controls, you get push button controls on both earbuds, here’s what those buttons do:

Left Earphone Right Earphone Play/Pause Answer/End Call Press Once Play/Pause Answer/End Call Previous Song Press Twice Next Song Power/Siri Reject Calls Hold 2 Sec. Power/Siri Reject Calls Power Off Hold 4 Sec. Power Off

The controls are very straightforward and easy to use. Points for making it simple and not overcomplicating things with a dozen different button combos.

Overall, the Raycon E25 Pro headphones are super simple to use, and you should be up and running within seconds. You should charge them fully before first use.

Sound

So, now it comes to it—the sound quality. If you’ve spent any significant time on YouTube, you will see dozens of celebrities, influencers, and YouTubers advertising Raycon headphones. Raycon’s seem to be the bee’s knees for TWS headphones, at least according to those pitching them.

It is important to note that sound quality and soundstage are going to be very subjective. What I think is good may not be what you think is good, and that’s ok. It’s also important to note that some streaming apps like Spotify and Apple Music allow you to EQ your music, which may be an option for some.

Out of the box, the Raycon E25 Pro headphones are very bass-heavy. I’m not sure what Raycon is doing with their tuning, but to my ear, it sounds like someone in your car just turned the bass to 10. The bass is so heavy it weighs down the mids and highs, making vocals muddy and some cymbals and guitars intelligible.

I’ve always been a fan of a more natural and flat soundstage with a slight tweak up on the bass. The Raycon E25 Pro headphones seem like they’re tuned for nothing but bass. Even Meghan Trainor‘s vocals would get lost in this mix, and we know she’s all about that bass, no treble.

That being said. The Raycon E25 Pro headphones did not impress me in the sound quality department. The bass is overpowering and doesn’t feel very tuned. It’s as if the engineers just said, screw it, crank the bass to 10 and forget the rest of the frequencies.

Overall, this soundstage isn’t for me. It may be for those looking for hefty bass, and if that’s you, then these are perfect.

Reception/Call Quality

Reception is good on the Raycon E25 Pro, right inline with industry standards. Call quality is decent, not the best but also not muffled or with any echo effects.

Battery Life

I’d say the E25’s have average battery life; there are other options with better battery out there. Six hours on one charge with 3 more charges in the case for a total of 24 hours. Some TWS headphones can barely squeak out 3 hours, and some that can give you 8 hours. These fall right in the middle.

Price/Value

The MSRP of the Raycon E25 Pro is listed at US$129.99 but can generally be found for US$79.99. I’m not sure if the MSRP is a legit price or just a marked-up price to make it seem as if you’re getting a sale price for these.

As for value, man, this is a tough call. Personally, I don’t find any redeeming value in these headphones. The bass is just too overpowering, drowning out all the other frequencies. On the other hand, if that’s what you care about, then these are right up your alley.

Wrap Up

The Raycon E25 Pro headphones aren’t for everyone. I’m still perplexed as to why so many celebrities, YouTubers, and influencers praise them so highly. They do some things really well, but the main function, which is sound, misses the mark for me. For others, it may be exactly what they’re looking for. I leave it to you to decide.

