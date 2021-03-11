Here are the 20 Bethesda games coming to Game Pass tomorrow

With the acquisition of ZeniMax Media and Bethesda complete, Xbox is opening the floodgate and adding 20 Bethesda games to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow. Yes, TWENTY! Let’s skip the preamble, here’s what you can expect to be able to pay soon if you’re a Game Pass subscriber.

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Arkane Studios’ Dishonored®, winner of over 100 Game of the Year awards, and all of its additional content come to the next generation in Dishonored® Definitive Edition! With Dishonored’s flexible combat system, creatively eliminate your targets as you combine the supernatural abilities, weapons and unusual gadgets at your disposal. “Void Walker’s Arsenal” offers unique character bonuses, additional bone charm slots, and more that will aid you in pursuit of revenge. Enter the world of the Outsider in “Dunwall City Trials” where you will put your combat, stealth and mobility skills to the test. Finally, play as the legendary assassin Daud in “The Knife of Dunwall” and “The Brigmore Witches”.

Console, PC, Cloud

Dishonored 2

Reprise your role as a supernatural assassin in Dishonored 2 – the next chapter in the award-winning Dishonored saga by Arkane Studios. Play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide. Will you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano? Will you make your way through the game unseen, make full use of its brutal combat system, or use a blend of both? How will you combine your character’s unique set of powers, weapons and gadgets to eliminate your enemies? The story responds to your choices, leading to intriguing outcomes, as you play through each of the game’s hand-crafted missions.

Console, PC, Cloud

Doom (1993)

Celebrate DOOM’s 25th anniversary with the re-release of the original DOOM (1993). First released in 1993, DOOM introduced millions of gamers to the fast-paced, white-knuckle, demon-slaying action the franchise is known for. Relive the birth of the first-person shooter and experience the demon-blasting fun that popularized the genre.

Console, PC, Cloud

DOOM II

Celebrate DOOM‘s 25th anniversary with the re-release of DOOM II. This beloved sequel to the groundbreaking DOOM (1993) gave players the brutal Super Shotgun to bear against deadlier demons, and the infamous boss, the Icon of Sin.

Console, PC, Cloud

DOOM 3

Celebrate DOOM‘s 25th anniversary with the release of DOOM 3. In this critically acclaimed action-horror re-telling of the original DOOM, players must battle their way through a demon-infested facility before entering the abyss to battle Hell’s mightiest warrior – and put an end to the invasion. DOOM 3 includes the “Resurrection of Evil” and “The Lost Missions” expansion packs.

Console, PC, Cloud

DOOM 64

Celebrate DOOM‘s 25th anniversary with the release of DOOM 64, originally released on the Nintendo 64 in 1997. Fight against demons in your crusade to hunt down the Mother of Demons and stop Hell’s invasion. As you battle through more than 30 action-packed levels, be on the lookout for enhanced weapons and secrets to help you put an end to the demonic threat.

Console, PC, Cloud

DOOM Eternal

Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity. The only thing they fear… is you. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in DOOM Eternal – the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.

Console, PC, Cloud

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind is an epic, open-ended single-player game where you create and play any kind of character you can imagine. Your actions define your character, and your gameplay changes and evolves in response to your actions. Confront the assassins’ guild, and they take out a contract on you; impress them, and they try to recruit you instead. No two sagas are the same in the world of Morrowind. The end result is the most open-ended RPG possible—one with an infinite number of possible paths through the game. Includes Morrowind plus all of the content from the Bloodmoon and Tribunal expansions.

Console, PC, Cloud

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Step inside the most richly detailed and vibrant game-world ever created. Oblivion is the latest chapter in the epic Elder Scrolls saga. With a powerful combination of freeform gameplay and unprecedented graphics, you can unravel the main quest at your own pace or explore the vast world and find your own challenges.

Console, PC

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, Skyrim Special Edition brings the epic fantasy to life in stunning detail. The Special Edition includes the critically acclaimed game and add-ons with all-new features like remastered art and effects, volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, screen-space reflections, and more. Skyrim Special Edition also brings the power of mods to consoles. New quests, environments, characters, dialogue, armor, weapons and more – with Mods, there are no limits to what you can experience.

Console, PC, Cloud

The Elder Scrolls Online

Xbox® Series X|S enhanced version coming soon as a free update. Includes The Elder Scrolls Online base game and the Morrowind Chapter. Join over 18 million players in the award-winning online multiplayer RPG and experience an ever-expanding story in a persistent Elder Scrolls world.

Console, Cloud

The Evil Within

Developed by Shinji Mikami and the talented team at Tango Gameworks, The Evil Within embodies the meaning of pure survival horror. Highly-crafted environments, horrifying anxiety, and an intricate story are combined to create an immersive world that will bring you to the height of tension. With limited resources at your disposal, you’ll fight for survival and experience profound fear in this perfect blend of horror and action.

Console, PC, Cloud

Fallout 4

Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Fallout 3 and Skyrim, welcomes you to the world of Fallout 4. Winner of more than 50 Game of the Year awards, including top honors at the 2016 D.I.C.E. Awards. Fallout 4 is the studio’s most ambitious game ever and the next generation of open-world gaming. As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland. Welcome home.

Console, PC, Cloud

Fallout 76

Steel Dawn is the first chapter in the new Brotherhood of Steel questline, free for Fallout 76 players. Paladin Leila Rahmani and her troops have arrived from California to establish a new Appalachian chapter. Work with or against the other Factions to achieve success. Visit settlements populated with new NPCs and unlock powerful weapons and armor from the Brotherhood arsenal. Join in their mission to rebuild society and aid in securing valuable technology – but only you can determine how it will be used.

Console, PC, Cloud

Fallout: New Vegas

Experience all the sights and sounds of fabulous New Vegas, brought to you by Vault-Tec, America’s First Choice in Post Nuclear Simulation. Explore the treacherous wastes of the Great Southwest from the safety and comfort of your very own vault: Meet new people, confront terrifying creatures, and arm yourself with the latest high-tech weaponry as you make a name for yourself on a thrilling new journey across the Mojave wasteland. A word of warning, however – while Vault-Tec engineers have prepared for every contingency,* in Vegas, fortunes can change in an instant. Enjoy your stay.* Should not be construed as a legally-binding claim.

Console

Prey

In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities.

Console, PC, Cloud

RAGE 2

An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.

Console, PC, Cloud

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Europe, 1960. The tide of World War II has been turned using a new kind of mysterious, advanced technology. Using unrelenting force and intimidation, a ruthless world power has brought even the most powerful of nations to their knees. The regime now dominates the globe with an iron fist. You are the only man capable of rewriting history. In Wolfenstein: The New Order, assume the role of super soldier B.J. Blazkowicz as he uses elite combat tactics and an arsenal of uber advanced weaponry to take down the most powerful empire the world has ever known. Join forces with a band of dedicated resistance fighters and launch an offensive battle that spans the globe and beyond, as you seek to uncover the truth behind how this regime conquered the world so quickly. Take on massive mechs, super soldiers, and an army of seemingly unstoppable might as you fight to free the planet from a nightmare of unimaginable tyranny.

Console, PC, Cloud

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood is a standalone prequel to the critically acclaimed first-person action-adventure shooter, Wolfenstein: The New Order. The adventure, which spans eight chapters and two interconnected stories, features the hallmarks of MachineGames – thrilling action, immersive story and intense first-person combat. As war hero B.J. Blazkowicz, arm yourself with new weapons such as the bolt-action rifle and grenade-launching Kampfpistole as you attempt to thwart the advancing Nazi war machine, and take advantage of duel-wielding pipes that can be used for wall climbing – or for vicious take-downs of never-before-seen Nazi adversaries.

Console, PC, Cloud

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after years of training from their battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, are forced into action.

Console, PC, Cloud

