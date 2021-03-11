New on Netflix March 12-18: Jennifer Garner can’t say no

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between March 12-18th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in March if you want to binge those first.

March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷): Longing for resounding proof of her feelings, Jojo sets out to uninstall the shield and make the app ring for her one true love.

March 14

Audrey (US)

The Curse of La Llorona (CA)

March 15

A Call to Spy (CA)

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (US)

The Last Blockbuster

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The real-life pirates of the Caribbean violently plunder the world’s riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic in this documentary series.

Zero Chill (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧): Talented teen figure skater Kayla is forced to leave everything behind when her family follows her twin brother, Mac, to a prestigious hockey academy.

March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇩🇪): The comics of RebellComedy take the stage and tackle topics including mistaken identities, being the “funny” kid and anatomically interesting starfish.

Waffles + Mochi (NETFLIX FAMILY): Curious puppet pals Waffles and Mochi travel the world exploring the wonders of food and culture while learning how to cook with fresh ingredients.

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Reenactments drive this documentary investigating the mastermind behind a scam to sneak the kids of rich and famous families into top US universities. Starring Matthew Modine.

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): When Keith is abducted and a friend from Koku’s past resurfaces, Killer B returns and everyone is pulled into a conspiracy involving the crown.

The Fluffy Movie (US)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Tennessee-born comedian, actor, and podcast host Nate Bargatze is back with his second hour-long Netflix original comedy special, Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American. Nate reflects on being part of the Oregon Trail generation, meeting his wife while working at Applebee’s and the hilariously relatable moments of being a father and husband.

