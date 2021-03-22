New HP ENVY laptops designed for creators alongside new versatile mouse

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes with different specifications, features, and configurations depending on the purpose. From the office to gaming and creators, there’s a laptop for everyone. The new HP ENVY laptops are designed with creators in mind, including photographers, videographers, and live bloggers. The company is also releasing a wireless mouse geared for creators, which has a pretty cool new feature.

In addition to having creators in mind, HP also has sustainability in mind while building the new ENVY laptops. Both models are made with recycled aluminum and the ENVY 17 also uses post-consumer recycled plastics. This also extends to the packaging which uses 100% recycled wood fiber and 100% recyclable molded fiber packaging instead of plastic foam.

Let’s check out the new models

HP ENVY x360 15

The HP ENVY x360 15 2-in-1 creator’s laptop (AMD version).

The HP ENVY x360 15 has an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and weights just 1.8 kg. This 15.6″ 2-in-1 laptop with touch screen capabilities will be available in AMD or Intel configuration options with AMD Radeon or NVIDIA MX450 graphics, Wi-Fi 6, and an optional 4K OLED display. Other features include SuperSpeed USB Type-C (AMD version) or Thunderbolt 4 (Intel version), HDMI, two USB Type-A ports, fingerprint reader, SD card reader, up to 12GB DDR4 RAM, up to 512GB SSD, a 720p HD webcam, and more.

HP ENVY 17

The HP ENVY 17 creator’s laptop.

With its larger 17.3-inch screen, the HP ENVY 17 is for those who want more real estate while editing. This model includes an 11th Gen Intel Cor i7-1165G7 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD with 32GB of Intel Optane memory, Wi-Fi 6, audio by Bang & Olufsen, Thunderbolt 4, three USB Type-A ports, and a 17.3-inch FHD (1920×1080) touchscreen. With its large battery, it offers up to 11 1/2 hours on a single charge, depending on what you are using it for.

HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse

While gamers are used to having different mouse options with configurable buttons, there aren’t many mice on the market geared towards creators. HP claims that the new versatile HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse is “the most customizable mouse for creators.” With seven configurable buttons, a wireless dongle, and two Bluetooth connections, users can not only connect to up to three devices; they can also drag and drop content between those devices. Have an image on your desktop that you want on your laptop? According to HP, you can easily drag it from your laptop to your computer using the mouse. Hopefully, we’ll be able to review this mouse to test out exactly just how this feature works. If it does work as it sounds, it could be a real time saver if you work with multiple devices.

The HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse.

With Bluetooth 5 on board, the mouse features a PixArt PAW3805EK sensor, 800-3000 dpi, and up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single charge. You can even get 3 hours of use on a 1-minute charge using the included USB-C cable.

Availability

If you’re interested, you can pre-order on BestBuy.com. The HP ENVY x360 15 starts at US$789.99, while the HP ENVY 17 is available to pre-order for $1,249.99. All models will be available from HP.com in April, with the HP ENVY x360 16 starting at $749.99 for the AMD version and $899.99 for the Intel version. The HP ENVY 17 starts at $999.99, and the HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse will have an MSRP of $89.99.

What do you think about the new HP ENVY laptops and the HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse for creators? Are you going to be picking one up when they’re available next month? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.