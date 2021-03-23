Master & Dynamic MW08 ANC TWS feature 11mm drivers, four colour options

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

ANC TWS earbuds are all the rage these days, and there’s another new choice on the market for consumers: the Master & Dynamic MW08. Complete with hybrid active noise-cancellation, these true wireless earbuds also boast 11mm drivers, ceramic and stainless steel components, and are available in four colour options.

“Our MW08 True Wireless Earphones continue our obsession with design, materials and technical sophistication. We were able to integrate significant improvements in this product, including 11mm custom drivers and six microphones, while reducing the overall size of both the earphones and case. The combination of ceramic, stainless steel and anodized aluminum provide a sleek yet tactile form factor, packing a punch both visually and acoustically.” Master & Dynamic Founder and CEO Jonathan Levine

While maintaining the company’s “D-shaped” design, these earbuds are crafted from ceramic and feature stainless steal components as well. With Bluetooth 5.2, users will be sure to maintain a strong connection to their devices when in use.

Key features of the MW08 ANC TWS earbuds include:

11mm Beryllium drivers deliver Master & Dynamic’s signature sound. New hybrid Active Noise-Cancellation offers an immersive listening experience in any environment. Ambient listening modes allow users to tune into their surroundings for safety and added awareness. Elevated Design and Materials: The MW08 is crafted from ultra-durable ceramic, a material most commonly used in high-end watches. It was chosen for its luxurious feel, rich color, and resistance to cracking and scratching. Each of the four hues is housed in a stainless steel charging case. A compact ergonomic body provides added comfort for extended listening.

The MW08 is crafted from ultra-durable ceramic, a material most commonly used in high-end watches. It was chosen for its luxurious feel, rich color, and resistance to cracking and scratching. Each of the four hues is housed in a stainless steel charging case. A compact ergonomic body provides added comfort for extended listening. Enhanced Features: A proprietary machined aluminum nano-bonded external antenna beautifully frames each piece of ceramic while providing exceptional connectivity range. Bluetooth 5.2 with AAC, aptX, and SBC create a seamless wireless experience, while a six-microphone talk solution with proprietary noise and wind reduction means clear phone calls even on-the-go. The earphones offer 12 hours of playtime with 30 additional hours in the case for 42 hours total playtime.

A proprietary machined aluminum nano-bonded external antenna beautifully frames each piece of ceramic while providing exceptional connectivity range. Bluetooth 5.2 with AAC, aptX, and SBC create a seamless wireless experience, while a six-microphone talk solution with proprietary noise and wind reduction means clear phone calls even on-the-go. The earphones offer 12 hours of playtime with 30 additional hours in the case for 42 hours total playtime. iOS and Android Support: The new M&D Connect app will allow users to customize their listening experience, download firmware updates, and more.

The Master & Dynamic MW08 ANC TWS earbuds.

Available on March 30 from the Master & Dynamic website for US$299, the MW08 will be available in Black Ceramic/Matte Black Stainless Steel, White Ceramic/Stainless Steel, Brown Ceramic/Stainless Steel, and Blue Ceramic/Graphite Grey Stainless Steel.

