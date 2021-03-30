Skullcandy Dime are “mini but mighty” TWS earbuds for only US$25

True wireless earbuds are as popular as ever, and there are plenty of choices for consumers. Skullcandy has just added another choice to that list: the Skullcandy Dime. The latest earbuds from the headphone company are not only truly wireless, but they are small and extremely affordable at only US$25.

“Despite being the fastest-growing segment in stereo headphones, true wireless earbuds still account for less than half of the market (according to 2020 NPD Unit Share data). Our all-new Dime True Wireless Earbuds are intent on changing that. Offering stellar sound and unmatched simplicity at a price that makes it possible to throw a pair in every bag, Dime breaks down all barriers formerly associated with true wireless.” Jeff Hutchings, Skullcandy Chief Product Officer

With up to 12 hours of battery life, the Skullcandy Dime have touch-enabled media controls on each earbud. This allows users to change tracks, adjust volume, take calls, or activate their voice assistant without having to touch their phones. Skullcandy boasts “expertly tuned audio” and a noise-isolating fit for better a better audio experience.

The Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds are available in four colorways.

Features of the Skullcandy Dime include:

Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life: Listen longer with 3.5 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 8.5 hours in the charging case

True Wireless via Bluetooth® 5.0

Microphones in Each Bud: Use either bud solo without losing the ability to take calls

Full Suite of Media Controls on the Buds: Take calls, change tracks, adjust volume controls and activate native device assistants (Google, Siri, etc.) without ever touching a phone

Auto On/Connect: Enjoy automatic turn on and pairing with the last device used

Noise-Isolating Fit: Experience supreme sound with expertly selected and tuned microphones and drivers

IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance: Go on any adventure without missing a beat

Integrated Lanyard: Rely on secure portability that protects the charge case and buds from drops

Rely on secure portability that protects the charge case and buds from drops Micro-USB Charging Case with Snap Lid

Fearless Use Replacement Policy: If you lose or break a component, either a bud or the case, you can purchase just the missing part

Range of Colorways: Choose between four colorways including Dark Blue/Green, Light Grey/Blue, Dark Grey and True Black to show off your personality or style match individual looks;

Priced at just US$24.99, the Skullcandy Dime are truly affordable when it comes to true wireless earbuds. They are now available from the Skullcandy website in the four colorways mentioned above.

We’ve had a pair in hand for a few days now, and I’ll just say they truly are “mini but mighty.” Be sure to check back soon for our full review. What do you think of the Skullcandy Dime? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.