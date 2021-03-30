The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14-inch gaming laptop now available at Best Buy

Gamers have never had as much choice as they do today. Manufacturers like Dell, Lenovo, Razer, Alienware, and Acer are kicking out extraordinary gaming machines. Acer today announced the availability of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14-inch, a Best Buy exclusive.

The new Acer Predator Triton 300 SE comes in at a razor-thin .70 inches and weighs only 3.75 lbs. with a starting price of US$1,399 at Best Buy. It also sports a 14″ FHD 144Hz display with an overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H quad-core CPU, and Acer’s proprietary thermal technologies.

Widely recognized for its minimalist design and powerful hardware, its elegant “pure silver” minimalist design includes cross-hatching on the lid, small discretely placed logos on the upper lid corner and below the display and a subtly colored hinge to provide a dash of personality. It will appeal to gamers as well as students or professionals who want to use it in a school or business environment. And with up to 10 hours of battery life, it provides the ability to “go anywhere and play everywhere.” Acer

Gaming laptops have become increasingly more affordable and the specifications and features are only getting better. The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14-inch is no exception. Not only is it packing some decent gaming specifications but it also looks very nice.

While you can grab just about any Acer Predator machine off of Acer’s website, this one is a Best Buy exclusive and that could be a problem for those who’d rather not shop at Best Buy. But who knows, maybe Acer will make it available elsewhere in the future.

For now, you’ll have to visit the Best Buy website in order to grab one of these, if you’re interested.

