Coming to Tubi April 2021: Resident Evil: Extinct, Battlefield Earth, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi PR not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the April edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi April 2021 edition!

Coming to Tubi April 2021

Action

Accident Man (2018)

Air Strike (2018) – starting 4/2

Airport (1970)

Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher (2014)

Bad Country (2014)

Basic (2003)

Beyond Valkyrie: Dawn of the Fourth Reich (2016)

Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

Drive (2011)

Earthquake (1974)

Fury (2014)

Kill ‘Em All (2017)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Man of Tai Chi (2013)

Priest (2011)

Running Scared (2006)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

Universal Soldier: Regeneration (2009)

Black Cinema

All About Benjamins (2002)

Backfire (2017) – starting 4/5

Coming to America (1988)

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Get on the Bus (1996)

House Party (1-5) (1995 – 2013)

Kevin Hart’s What Now: All Access (2016) – starting 4/5

Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

The Wash (2001)

Comedy

Adaptation (2002)

Click (2006)

Coneheads (1993)

D.E.B.S (2005)

Detective Chinatown 2 (2018)

Elektra Luxx (2010)

Guess Who (2005)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Problem Child 3 (1994)

Running with Scissors (2006)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

The Toy (1982)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Drama

American History X (1998)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Bobby (2006)

Concussion (2015)

Double Platinum (1999)

Feel the Noise (2007)

I Saw the Light (2016)

Moon (2009)

Professor Marston & The Wonder Women (2017)

Risen (2016)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Cotton Club Encore (1984)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Horror

30 Days of Night (2007)

30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010)

Cry Wolf (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Home Invasion (2015)

Night of the Living Dead (1990)

Psycho IV: The Beginning (1990)

Raw (2016)

Slumber (2017) – starting 4/15

The Intruders (2015)

The Unborn (2009)

Wer (2013)

Kids & Family

American Girl: Lea to the Rescue (2016)

Casper and Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures (2002)

Felix the Cat Saves Christmas (2004)

Jonah: A Veggietales Movie (2002)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Open Season 3 (2010)

The Land Before Time Direct-to-Video Franchise (1988-2016)

The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo (1997)

The Swan Princess (1994)

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2014)

Romance

Premium (2006)

Sense & Sensibility (1995)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

The Way We Were (1997)

The Wackness (2008)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Beyond White Space (2018) – starting 4/15

Cross (2011)

Flatliners (2017)

Kin (2018)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Signs (2002)

The Andromeda Strain (1971)

UFO (2018)

Thriller & Mystery

Exposed (2016)

Hearts and Bones (2019) – launching 4/19

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Lonely Hearts (2006)

Passengers (2008)

Premonition (2007)

Straw Dogs (2011)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

Untraceable (2008)

Under Suspicion (2000)

U-Turn (1997)

When the Bough Breaks (2016)

TV Series

Ambitions (2019) – Season 1

Charlie’s Angels (1976) – Seasons 1-5

Def Comedy Jam (1992) – Season 1, starting 4/15

Dilbert (1999) – Seasons 1-2

Drive (2007) – Season 1

Felix the Cat (1958) – Season 1

Gidget (1965) – Season 1

I Dream of Jeannie (1965) – Seasons 1-5

Jumanji: The Animated Series (1996) – Seasons 1-3

Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend (2018) – Season 1

Olivia (2009) – Seasons 1-2, starting 4/15

Party of Five (1994) – Seasons 1-6

Pan Am (2011) – Season 1

Spartacus (2004) – Season 1

Starsky & Hutch (1975) – Seasons 1-4

Strong Medicine (2000) – Seasons 1-6

Survivor’s Remorse (2014-2017) – Seasons 1-4

Swamp Thing (2019) – Seasons 1-3, starting 4/15

The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992) – Mini-series

The Partridge Family (1970) – Seasons 1-4

The PJs (1999) – Seasons 1-3, starting 4/5The Underdog (1964)

Additional Titles Coming to Tubi April 1 Include:

Action

16 Blocks (2006)

Absolute Power (1997)

Assassins (1995)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Passenger 57 (1992)

Three Kings (1999)

Under Siege (1992)

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995)

Black Cinema

Class Act (1992)

Cleopatra Jones (1973)

New Jack City (1991)

Super Fly (1972)

The Players Club (1998)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

Comedy

A Mighty Wind (2003)

After Hours (1985)

Analyze This (1999)

Analyze That (2002)

Be Kind Rewind (2008)

Best in Show (2000)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Curly Sue (1991)

Detroit Rock City (1999)

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002)

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Get Smart (2008)

Hairspray (1988)

Maverick (1994)

My Blue Heaven (1990)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon (1993)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Rumble in the Bronx (1995)

Son of the Mask (2005)

The In-Laws (2003)

The Informant! (2009)

The Mask (1994)

Waiting for Guffman (1996)

Wag The Dog (1997)

Drama

About Schmidt (2002)

Amadeus (1984)

Angus (1995)

American Wrestler: The Wizard (2016)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Black Mass (2015) – starting 4/12

Blood Diamond (2006)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Boiler Room (2000)

Dolores Claiborne (1995)

Empire of the Sun (1987)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2011)

Ghost of Mississippi (1996)

Good Night and Good Luck (2005)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001)

I Am Sam (2001)

In the Valley of Elah (2007)

Kush Groove (1985)

North Country (2005)

Sleepers (1996)

Syriana (2011)

The Bucket List (2007)

The Killing Fields (1984)

The Mosquito Coast (1986)

The Right Stuff (1983)

The Outsiders (1983)

White Oleander (2002)

Horror

Dreamcatcher (2003)

House of Wax (2005)

House on Haunted Hill (1999)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

The Cell (2000)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Lost Boys (1987)

The Reaping (2007)

The Wicker Man (2006)

Kids & Family

Cats and Dogs (2001)

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge Of Kitty Galore (2010)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dennis the Menace Strikes Back (1998)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Little Giants (1994)

Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Nancy Drew (2007)

New York Minute (2004)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Richie Rich (1994)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

The Ant Bully (2006)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Little Vampire (2000)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Romance

Arthur (2011)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Chasing Liberty (2004)

Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

Defending Your Life (1991)

Forever Young (1992)

Forget Paris (1995)

Her (2013)

Honeymoon in Vegas (1992)

J. Edgar (2011)

Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

License to Wed (2007)

Life As We Know It (2010)

Living Out Loud (1998)

Must Love Dogs (2005)

Music and Lyrics (2007)

No Reservations (2007)

Practical Magic (1998)

Shine (1996)

The Accidental Tourist (1988)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

The New World (2005)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Critters 2 (1988)

Critters 4 (1992)

Excalibur (1981)

Inkheart (2008)

Lord of the Rings (1978)

Outland (1981)

Sucker Punch (2011)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Astronaut’s Wife (1999)

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Invasion (2007)

The Witches (1990)

Transcendence (2014)

Thriller & Mystery

A History of Violence (2005)

A Time to Kill (1996)

Body of Lies (2008)

Dead Calm (1989)

Fracture (2007)

Inherent Vice (2014)

Lost River (2015)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Murder at 1600 (1997)

One Eight Seven (1997)

Presumed Innocent (1990)

Swordfish (2011)

Tightrope (1984)

The Client (1994)

The Dead Pool (1988)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Number 23 (2007)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Veronica Mars (2014)

