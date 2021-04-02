Now playing on Plex April 2021: Cold Comes The Night, Galaxy Quest, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and IMDb TV series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Plex has created an awesome destination that’s all things entertainment called The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex April 2021 addition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into April 2021!
Now Playing on Plex April 2021
- 2:22
- Air Force One
- Albino Alligator
- Alone in the Dark
- Big Top Pee-Wee
- Billionaire Boys Club
- Bleeding Steel
- Bobby
- The Brass Teapot
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Broken English
- Cagefighter
- The Choice
- Cold Comes the Night
- The Crossing Guard
- Croupier
- Death Proof
- The Duchess
- From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series
- Future World
- Galaxy Quest
- Gallipoli
- The Greatest American Hero
- Halloween II
- Hannibal Rising
- Head of State
- Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
- Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
- Hellraiser V: Inferno
- Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
- Hellraiser VII: Deader
- Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
- Hondo
- House of Sand and Fog
- Kinky Boots
- The Lair of the White Worm
- Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
- The Lazarus Effect
- Lord of War
- Love the Coopers
- The Mexican
- Mimic
- Mimic 2
- Mimic 3: Sentinel
- Monsters
- The Ninth Gate
- The Prince and Me
- Professor Marston & The Wonder Women
- Redirected
- Rules of Engagement
- Run All Night
- Serious Moonlight
- The Singing Detective
- Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
- Soul Men
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Still Waiting
- Superhero Movie
- Till Human Voices Wakes Us
- Traitor
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona
- Zeroville
- Still Streaming on Plex:
- 13
- 31
- 13 Assassins
- 2 Days in New York
- 22 Bullets
- 3rd Rock from the Sun
- 99 Homes
- A Little Bit of Heaven
- A Walk in the Woods
- The Accused
- After.Life
- Afternoon Delight
- Against the Ropes
- All Good Things
- All is Bright
- Always Shine
- American Heist
- American Pastoral
- Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
- Are You Here
- Arthur and the Invisibles
- Arthur Newman
- Ask the Dust
- The Attic
- Barry Munday
- Battle Royale
- Bent
- Bernie
- The Best of Times
- The Big Bird Cage
- Big Fan
- Black Christmas
- Black Sheep
- Black Snake Moan
- Blitz
- Blood and Money
- Blue Steel
- Breakin’ All the Rules
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- The Brothers Bloom
- But I’m a Cheerleader
- Cajun Pawn Stars
- Cake
- Candy
- Catch .44
- Cell
- Chain of Command
- Child 44
- Chinatown
- Class of 1999
- Clerks II
- Code of Honor
- Coherence
- Cold Blood
- The Congress
- Cooties
- Cops and Robbers
- Corporate Animals
- The Cotton Club
- The Crazies
- Cube
- Cube 2
- Cube Zero
- Curse of the Blair With
- Dark Crimes
- Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead
- Deadfall
- Dear White People
- Derailed
- The Descent
- Detachment
- Diary of the Dead
- Digging for Fire
- DOA: Dead or Alive
- Dog the Bounty Hunter
- Don Verdean
- The Double
- Dr. T and the Women
- Drinking Buddies
- Dummy
- Eden Lake
- Edison
- Evolution
- Extraction
- Falcon Rising
- The Fall
- The Falling
- Femme Fatale
- Find Me Guilty
- Fire with Fire
- Flawless
- Flyboys
- Forever Mine
- Four Lions
- Frailty
- Frank
- Freeway
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- Gigantic
- Ginger Snaps
- Girl Most Likely
- Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)
- God Bless America
- Going Overboard
- The Good Doctor
- Grand Isle
- The Great Buck Howard
- The Grudge
- A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints
- Gun Shy
- Gutshot Straight
- Happy Christmas
- Hard Candy
- The Hebrew Hammer
- Hesher
- High Rise
- Highlander
- Hobo with a Shotgun
- The Hour
- House of 1000 Corpses
- Humpday
- The Hunt
- The Hunter
- I Am Not Your Negro
- I Spit on Your Grave
- The Illusionist
- In Hell
- In the Blood
- In the Mix
- The Infiltrator
- Joe
- Journey to the West
- Juliet, Naked
- Kin
- Layer Cake
- Lethal Eviction
- The Lifeguard
- The Limey
- Lionheart
- A Little Bit of Heaven
- Little Dorrit
- The Little Prince
- Low Down
- Maggie
- The Magic of Belle Isle
- The Maiden Heist
- The Man from Earth
- The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
- The Matador
- Mean Machine
- Melancholia
- The Messenger
- Midsomer Murders
- Misconduct
- Monster
- Monster Trucks
- A Most Wanted Man
- Mr. Church
- Mr. Nobody
- Murdoch Mysteries
- My Best Friend’s Girl
- Mystery Team
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
- The New Daughter
- Night Catches Us
- Nobody’s Fool
- Nobody Walks
- Operator
- The Overnight
- P2
- The Paperboy
- Peacock
- Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
- Phantasm
- Pootie Tang
- Precious Cargo
- Prince Avalanche
- Private Parts
- The Queen of Versailles
- Reclaim
- Red Lights
- Replicant
- Robert the Bruce
- A Royal Affair
- The Ruins
- Rules of Engagement
- The Saint
- Scarlett
- Seeking Justice
- Shadow Dancer
- Short Term 12
- Silent Rage
- Sin City
- Skin Trade
- Solace
- Soul Men
- Soul Survivors
- StartUp
- Steel Dawn
- Strangerland
- Teeth
- Ten Thousand Saints
- Texas Killing Fields
- Trailer Park Boys: The Movie
- Train to Busan
- Transsiberian
- The Trust
- Turbo Kid
- The Two Faces of January
- Two Lovers
- V/H/S
- Vamps
- Vengeance: A Love Story
- Violet & Daisy
- The Void
- W
- Wagon’s East
- The War of the World’s (1953)
- The Way of the Gun
- We Need to Talk About Kevin
- The Weather Man
- Wild Card
- The World’s Fastest Indian
- Yoga Hosers
Catch It On Plex Before It Leaves April 2021
Now Playing on Plex But Leaving Soon
- 24 Hours to Live
- 6 Bullets
- Another You
- Assassination Games
- Attack Force
- Blood and bone
- The Calling
- Charlie’s Angels
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
- Closure
- Colombiana
- Concussion
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- The Death and Life of Bobby Z
- Felon
- The Frozen Ground
- The Hard Corps
- I Know Who Killed Me
- In the Cut
- It Happened One Night
- The Messenger, the Story of Joan of Arc
- Miss Potter
- My Mom’s New Boyfriend
- Never Back Down: No Surrender
- NewsRadio
- Oldboy
- Pistol Whipped
- Predestination
- A Raisin in the Sun
- Rise: Blood Hunter
- Setup
- Shadow Man
- Takers
- Urban Justice
- The Walk
