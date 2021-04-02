Now playing on Plex April 2021: Cold Comes The Night, Galaxy Quest, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and IMDb TV series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Plex has created an awesome destination that’s all things entertainment called The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex April 2021 addition.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into April 2021!

Now Playing on Plex April 2021

2:22

Air Force One

Albino Alligator

Alone in the Dark

Big Top Pee-Wee

Billionaire Boys Club

Bleeding Steel

Bobby

The Brass Teapot

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Broken English

Cagefighter

The Choice

Cold Comes the Night

The Crossing Guard

Croupier

Death Proof

The Duchess

From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series

Future World

Galaxy Quest

Gallipoli

The Greatest American Hero

Halloween II

Hannibal Rising

Head of State

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

Hondo

House of Sand and Fog

Kinky Boots

The Lair of the White Worm

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

The Lazarus Effect

Lord of War

Love the Coopers

The Mexican

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Monsters

The Ninth Gate

The Prince and Me

Professor Marston & The Wonder Women

Redirected

Rules of Engagement

Run All Night

Serious Moonlight

The Singing Detective

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Soul Men

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Still Waiting

Superhero Movie

Till Human Voices Wakes Us

Traitor

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Zeroville

Still Streaming on Plex:

13

31

13 Assassins

2 Days in New York

22 Bullets

3 rd Rock from the Sun

Rock from the Sun 99 Homes

A Little Bit of Heaven

A Walk in the Woods

The Accused

After.Life

Afternoon Delight

Against the Ropes

All Good Things

All is Bright

Always Shine

American Heist

American Pastoral

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations

Are You Here

Arthur and the Invisibles

Arthur Newman

Ask the Dust

The Attic

Barry Munday

Battle Royale

Bent

Bernie

The Best of Times

The Big Bird Cage

Big Fan

Black Christmas

Black Sheep

Black Snake Moan

Blitz

Blood and Money

Blue Steel

Breakin’ All the Rules

Brooklyn’s Finest

The Brothers Bloom

But I’m a Cheerleader

Cajun Pawn Stars

Cake

Candy

Catch .44

Cell

Chain of Command

Child 44

Chinatown

Class of 1999

Clerks II

Code of Honor

Coherence

Cold Blood

The Congress

Cooties

Cops and Robbers

Corporate Animals

The Cotton Club

The Crazies

Cube

Cube 2

Cube Zero

Curse of the Blair With

Dark Crimes

Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead

Deadfall

Dear White People

Derailed

The Descent

Detachment

Diary of the Dead

Digging for Fire

DOA: Dead or Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter

Don Verdean

The Double

Dr. T and the Women

Drinking Buddies

Dummy

Eden Lake

Edison

Evolution

Extraction

Falcon Rising

The Fall

The Falling

Femme Fatale

Find Me Guilty

Fire with Fire

Flawless

Flyboys

Forever Mine

Four Lions

Frailty

Frank

Freeway

The Ghost and the Darkness

Gigantic

Ginger Snaps

Girl Most Likely

Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)

God Bless America

Going Overboard

The Good Doctor

Grand Isle

The Great Buck Howard

The Grudge

A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints

Gun Shy

Gutshot Straight

Happy Christmas

Hard Candy

The Hebrew Hammer

Hesher

High Rise

Highlander

Hobo with a Shotgun

The Hour

House of 1000 Corpses

Humpday

The Hunt

The Hunter

I Am Not Your Negro

I Spit on Your Grave

The Illusionist

In Hell

In the Blood

In the Mix

The Infiltrator

Joe

Journey to the West

Juliet, Naked

Kin

Layer Cake

Lethal Eviction

The Lifeguard

The Limey

Lionheart

A Little Bit of Heaven

Little Dorrit

The Little Prince

Low Down

Maggie

The Magic of Belle Isle

The Maiden Heist

The Man from Earth

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

The Matador

Mean Machine

Melancholia

The Messenger

Midsomer Murders

Misconduct

Monster

Monster Trucks

A Most Wanted Man

Mr. Church

Mr. Nobody

Murdoch Mysteries

My Best Friend’s Girl

Mystery Team

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The New Daughter

Night Catches Us

Nobody’s Fool

Nobody Walks

Operator

The Overnight

P2

The Paperboy

Peacock

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Phantasm

Pootie Tang

Precious Cargo

Prince Avalanche

Private Parts

The Queen of Versailles

Reclaim

Red Lights

Replicant

Robert the Bruce

A Royal Affair

The Ruins

Rules of Engagement

The Saint

Scarlett

Seeking Justice

Shadow Dancer

Short Term 12

Silent Rage

Sin City

Skin Trade

Solace

Soul Men

Soul Survivors

StartUp

Steel Dawn

Strangerland

Teeth

Ten Thousand Saints

Texas Killing Fields

Trailer Park Boys: The Movie

Train to Busan

Transsiberian

The Trust

Turbo Kid

The Two Faces of January

Two Lovers

V/H/S

Vamps

Vengeance: A Love Story

Violet & Daisy

The Void

W

Wagon’s East

The War of the World’s (1953)

The Way of the Gun

We Need to Talk About Kevin

The Weather Man

Wild Card

The World’s Fastest Indian

Yoga Hosers

Catch It On Plex Before It Leaves April 2021

Now Playing on Plex But Leaving Soon

24 Hours to Live

6 Bullets

Another You

Assassination Games

Attack Force

Blood and bone

The Calling

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Closure

Colombiana

Concussion

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

The Death and Life of Bobby Z

Felon

The Frozen Ground

The Hard Corps

I Know Who Killed Me

In the Cut

It Happened One Night

The Messenger, the Story of Joan of Arc

Miss Potter

My Mom’s New Boyfriend

Never Back Down: No Surrender

NewsRadio

Oldboy

Pistol Whipped

Predestination

A Raisin in the Sun

Rise: Blood Hunter

Setup

Shadow Man

Takers

Urban Justice

The Walk

