LG pledges three years of OS updates for premium smartphones, two for others

Earlier this week, LG confirmed that they were closing its mobile division and pulling out of the smartphone market. In their initial FAQ, provided by LG Canada, the company mentioned working on Android 11 for LG devices and their intent to provide Android 12 for select models as well. LG has gone one step further and promised three years of OS updates for their premium devices, and two for other devices.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

LG Electronics (LG) announced today that all premium LG smartphones currently in use will receive up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase. This promise comes on the heels of the announcement earlier this week that LG will be exiting the mobile business by the end of July. The three OS update guarantee applies to LG premium phones released in 2019 and later (G series, V series, VELVET, Wing) while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series will receive two OS updates.* LG will continue to manufacture phones through the second quarter to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners. This means customers can still purchase LG mobile phones currently in inventory and service support and security software updates will continue to be provided for a period of time for certain devices. Customers should contact their local LG customer service center for additional details. LG Press Release

As LG is still selling, and likely going to be clearing out, existing inventory, you might be able to pick up a good deal on a pretty decent smartphone that will receive another two or three years of OS updates.

