13 EA games get Xbox FPS Boost on Series X|S consoles

Following last month’s addition of a number of Bethesda games getting the Xbox FPS Boost treatment, Microsoft has announced 13 EA games that are receiving the update on Xbox Series X|S consoles as well. The new titles bring the total to 23 games that now benefit from this feature. Even better? These titles are all part of EA Play which is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

First announced back in February, the feature nearly doubles the original framerate of games in most cases. As a result, gameplay is smoother, resulting in a more immersive experience. That’s not to say it is without issues though as some games require a reduction in the game’s original resolution to push a higher framerate due to the higher graphic requirements.

As a result, FPS Boost is not automatically enabled, but it’s easy to enable after updating to the latest Xbox OS update and restarting your console. When the game is launched, you can tap the Xbox button on your controller. If you see FPS Boost in the overlay, you’re good to go. If not, then check out the video below to see how to enable it on a per game basis:

The EA Play games getting the FPS Boost treatment include:

Support for 120hz: Battlefield 1 Battlefield 4 Battlefield 5 Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Star Wars Battlefront II Star Wars Battlefront Titanfall Titanfall 2 Unravel 2

Support for 60hz: Sea of Solitude



You can head on over to Major Nelson’s blog for a complete and updated list of Xbox games that benefit from the FPS Boost feature.

What do you think about the latest batch of games to benefit from the Xbox FPS Boost on Series X|S consoles? Which game are you going to be firing up first?