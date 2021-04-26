Coming to Tubi May 2021: VeggieTales, Free Willy, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi PR not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the May 2021 edition for you.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi May 2021 edition!

Coming To Tubi May 2021

James Bond Highlights

A View to Kill (1985)

Casino Royale (1954)

Casino Royale (1967)

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dr. No (1963)

Everything or Nothing: Untold Story (2012)

From Russia With Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

License to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Moonraker (1979)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Action

24 Hours to Live (2017)

American Assassin (2017)

Cross Wars (2017)

Death Race 3: Inferno (2013)

Divergent – full franchise in English & Spanish (2014-2016)

Drive Angry (2011)

Kickboxer (1989)

Roger Corman’s Operation Rogue (2014)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Set Up (2011)

Ticking Clock (2011)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Losers (2010)

The Raid: Redemption (2011)

Black Cinema

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

Baby Boy (2001)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Little Man (2006)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Proud Mary (2018)

The Caveman’s Valentine (2001)

Traffik (2018)

Comedy

17 Again (2009)

How to be a Latin Lover (2017)

Freaks of Nature (2015)

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Multiplicity (1996)

Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

Warm Bodies (2013)

Welcome to the Jungle (2013)

Drama

Ali (2001)

Cast Away (2000)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Dragonfly (2002)

Draft Day (2014)

Feed (2017)

Foxcatcher (2014)

Touched With Fire (2015)

The Door in the Floor (2004)

The Experiment (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

Waking the Dead (2000)

Warrior (2011) – starting 5/5

Vantage Point (2008)

Horror

Astral (2018) – 5/15

Curve (2015)

Darkness Falls (2019)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Grace: The Possession (2014)

Hostel: Part III (2011)

Rosewood Lane (2011)

The Blair Witch Project (1999) – starting 5/21

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2005)

Kids & Family

Another Cinderella Story (2008)

August Rush (2007)

Bionicle: The Legend Reborn (2009)

Free Willy (4 movies) (1993 – 2010)

Heidi (2015)

Imagine That (2009)

Knight Rusty (2013)

Little Big League (1994)

Popstar (2005)

Scales: Mermaids are Real (2017) – starting 5/3

Shaun the Sheep (2015)

Shopkins (3 movies) (2016-2018)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Snow Queen’s Revenge (1996)

The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle (1997)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Water Horse (2012)

Osmosis Jones (2001)

Veggietales (25 movies) (1995 – 2015)

Sci-Fi & Thriller

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

After Earth (2013) – starting 5/15

Attack the Block (2011)

Bionic Ever After? (1994)

Brazil (1985)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Cloverfield (2008)

Criminal (2016)

Knock Knock (2015)

Now You See Me (2013)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

The International (2009)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

TV Series

Fantasy Island (1977)

Fantasy Island (1998)

Let’s Be Real (2020) – starting 5/13

Scooby and Scrappy Doo (1979)

Scooby-Doo Where Are You? (1969)

Sheena (2000)

The Flying Nun (1967)

The Flintstones (1960)

The Nanny (1993) – first 2 seasons

The Monkees (1966)

V.I.P (1998) – first 2 seasons

Zorro (1990) – first 2 seasons

