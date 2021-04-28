Samsung announces its new Galaxy Book Pro Series at Unpacked

With more people working from home and working in an increasingly mobile world, it makes sense that companies are pivoting to cater to that workflow. Today at Unpacked, Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 with LTE and 5G mobile connectivity.

Before we get into what Samsung had to say about these new laptops, available in 13″ and 15″ variants, here’s the rundown of their specifications and features. We know these are important to you so let’s get them front and center:

Galaxy Book Pro 360

Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 Dimensions 302.5 x 202.0 x 11.2 mm 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm Weight 1.04kg 1.39kg OS Windows 10 Home/Pro Windows 10 Home/Pro Display 13.3-inch Super AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080) 15.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080) CPU 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5) 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5) Graphic Intel® Iris® X egraphics (i7, i5) Intel® Iris® X egraphics (i7, i5) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,Bluetooth v5.1 Color Mystic Navy, Mystic Bronze Mystic Navy, Mystic Bronze Memory 8GB, 16GB (LPDDR4x) 8GB, 16GB(LPDDR4x) Storage Up to 512GB (NVMe SSD) Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard Pro Keyboard (Backlit) Pro Keyboard (Backlit) S Pen In-box In-box Battery 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh (Typical) Adaptor 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger Authentication Fingerprint on Power Key Fingerprint on Power Key Ports Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5piHeadphone/Mic, MicroSD Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5piHeadphone/Mic, MicroSD

Galaxy Book Pro

Galaxy Book Pro 13 Galaxy Book Pro 15 Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm Weight 0.87kg 1.05kg OS Windows 10 Home/Pro Windows 10 Home/Pro Display 13.3-inch AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080) 15.6-inch AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080) CPU 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5) 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i5/i7) Graphic Intel® Iris® X egraphics (i7, i5) Intel® Iris® X egraphics (i7, i5) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2Bluetooth v5.1 Color Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver Memory 8GB (LPDDR4x) Up to 16GB (LPDDR4x) Storage Up to 512GB (NVMe SSD) Up to 512GB (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard Pro Keyboard Pro Keyboard Battery 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh (Typical) Adaptor 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger Authentication Fingerprint on Power Key Fingerprint on Power Key Ports Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1) 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI(1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

Samsung’s latest mobile computers are designed for those on the go and need slim and light yet powerful performance.

“We at Samsung have pioneered countless exciting mobile experiences – new hardware, software, and new ways to help you stay connected and give you the freedom to live your life to the fullest,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “The new Galaxy Book Pro series offers true mobile computing for the connected world, enabling ultra-light, yet mighty portability, boundless connectivity and a window into your wider Galaxy ecosystem.” Galaxy Book Pro 360 and Galaxy Book Pro were designed around the needs and routines of modern mobile-first users, designed to make your day-to-day experience simpler, smoother, and more intuitive than ever before. These PCs are Samsung’s most mobile Galaxy Books yet, with Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch weighing just 0.87kg , and measuring just 11.2mm thin—no need to make any tradeoffs when packing a purse or bag. The compactness doesn’t come at the expense of durability, either. These PCs are built with military-grade of durability and 6000-series aluminum, the same alloy trusted by leading aerospace manufacturers around the world. With fast and secure LTE and 5G support, you can turn any location into a mobile office, theater, or conference room—without interruption. Plus, the Galaxy Book Pro series is Wi-Fi 6E Ready, so you will be able to enjoy more bandwidth and a faster 6GHz internet connection at home or in the office.

Battery life is crucial to mobility, and the new Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are built to keep you going through the day. With a long-lasting battery, you’ll rarely have to worry about pausing the task at hand to track down an outlet. But if you do need to charge up in a pinch, the Galaxy Book Pro series supports 65W Fast charging, so you can top off the device quickly with a USB Type-C adapter. The Galaxy Book Pro Series is powered by next-generation hardware, including an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and Intel® Iris® X e graphics. The Galaxy Book Pro series is verified to the Intel® Evo™ platform, signifying an industry-leading balance of power, immersive graphics, always-on connectivity, and long-lasting battery life. The Intelligent Performance Manager also deftly adapts to your computer position, environment, and system load. Automatically modulating fan noise, temperature, and battery usage will balance performance and power consumption to deliver a smooth experience that lasts all day so you can say bye to lag and multitask seamlessly with ease. Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes with an upgraded S Pen right in the box—now 2.5x thicker for a more true-to-life writing experience. This user-favorite tool is great for taking notes during important meetings or classes unleashing your creativity when you’re off the clock. Sketch freely in the preloaded Clip Studio Paint, which offers professionally styled brush options that mimic real-world creations, or create time-lapse videos of your latest sketch and share with a community of creators with PENUP.

Pricing and Availability

Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are available for pre-order today, April 28, and available for purchase beginning May 14. Galaxy Book Pro 13” will start at $999.99, and the 15” inch starts at $1,099.99. Galaxy Book Pro 360 13” starts at $1,199.99, and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 15” will start at $1,299.99.

What do you think of these new mobile laptops from Samsung?