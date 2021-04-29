Lights, camera, Crackle… see what’s new on Crackle in May 2021

We are just a few days away from May 2021, which means new content on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. With fall in full swing, it’s time to see what’s happening in April 2021.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for May 2021 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle Originals for May 2021

Going From Broke (Season 2) (May 20)

From Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Executive Producer Ashton Kutcher comes season 2 of Going From Broke, a Webby Award-winning unscripted series focused on empowering people to overcome their crippling financial struggles. People are graduating from college with mounds of student and other debt and a shrinking pool of employment opportunities at their disposal. What makes matters worse is they lack the basic financial literacy to get themselves out of trouble. Going From Broke host Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg, and financial expert Tonya Rapley work with young people to become the CEO of their own lives.

New Crackle Exclusives in May 2021

Bel Canto (May 1)

Based on the best-selling novel. A famous opera singer (Julianne Moore) is held hostage in South America by a guerrilla rebel group after performing at a Japanese businessman’s (Ken Watanabe) lavish birthday party. Unexpected bonds are forged in the standoff that ensues.

War (May 1)

An FBI Agent (Jason Statham) seeks vengeance on a mysterious assassin known as “Rogue” (Jet Li) who murdered his partner.

The Legend of Hercules (May 1)

The origin story of the mythical Greek hero. Betrayed by his stepfather, the King, and exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in May 2021

You’re Living Dead to Me

Put a little scream into your spring with some of the most chilling films in the highest horror tradition. Have the time of your after-life with these zombie classics Train to Busan, Crackle original The Clearing, The Wailing, and Day of the Dead.

Family Movie Night Presented By State Farm

Round up the kids, grab some snacks, cuddle up on the couch and watch some of the most beloved titles in entertainment history. Spend some quality time together enjoying such classics as The Little Prince, Where the Red Fern Grows, Black Beauty, and The Illusionist.

Heroes & Legends

Unsheathe your weapon and stand opposed to the forces of darkness as you enjoy these swashbuckling sword and sorcery flicks! Conjure up two-fisted action and adventure with such films as The Legend of Hercules, Legends of King Arthur, Robert the Bruce, and Merlin.

High Tea With Mum

Remember your p’s and q’s with your pinkies out as you and your mum toss down your piping hot earl grey and watch these fantastic UK classics. Sip not slurp such intriguing titles as The Prince and Me, Doc Martin, Bridget Jones’s Baby, and Bride & Prejudice.

History Lovers

With this carefully curated gathering of some of the most interesting battlefield documentaries and films you not only learn about the history of war, you live it! Watch titles such as Hitler’s Secret Weapons, Gallipoli, Unsolved Mysteries of World War II, and Outwitting Hitler.

Crackle Spotlight Titles in May 2021

Lara Croft Tomb Raider 2: The Cradle of Life (May 1)

Adventurer Lara Croft (Angelina Jolie) goes on a quest to save the mythical Pandora’s Box, before an evil scientist finds it, and recruits a former Marine turned mercenary to assist her.

Intensive Care (May 1)

Three low-life criminals plan to rob an elderly woman’s home, but her caregiver turns out to be a former special ops agent with an agenda of her own.

Heartland (May 1)

A multi-generational saga set in Alberta, Canada and centered on a family getting through life together in both happy and trying times.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (May 1)

When a massive fire kills their parents, three children are delivered to the custody of cousin and stage actor Count Olaf (Jim Carrey), who is secretly plotting to steal their parents’ vast fortune.

Highway to Heaven (May 1)

The classic TV series, Highway to Heaven follows a probationary angel (Michael Landon) sent back to Earth who teams with an ex-cop (Victor French) to help people.

Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding (May 1)

Starring Mila Kunis and based on the hit play comes a comedy about two Italian families from different sides of the tracks coming together for one wild wedding.

McLeod’s Daughters (May 1)

Five women run a cattle station, “Drover’s Run”, in the outback of South Australia.

Mothers and Daughters (May 9)

Photographer Rigby Gray captures uplifting stories of motherhood, inspiring a decision even she wouldn’t expect.

Dark Matter (May 1)

Elite local patron Mary (Meryl Streep) welcomes Chinese student Ye Liu to Valley State University, where his dreams of fame are soon dashed by corrupt campus politics.

Davey & Goliath (May 1)

In this classic stop-action animated series (created by Art Clokey, of Gumby and Pokey fame) young Davey Hansen and his best friend (and dog) Goliath have suburban adventures and learn valuable lessons together.

Additional New Movies in May 2021

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

2:22

180 Degrees South (May 20)

A League of Ordinary Gentlemen

Agents Unknown

Angels Crest (May 20)

Apartment 143 (May 20)

Bad Milo!

Barking Dogs Never Bite

Battle of Kings: Bannockburn

Battle Of Shaker Heights, The

Bel Canto

Best Defense

Beyond the Edge

Beyond the Myth

Beyond the Trek

Bravo Two Zero

Broken English (May 20)

Buffalo Soldiers

Carriers

Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (May 20)

Clockstoppers

Dark Matter

Demon Warriors (May 20)

Domestic Disturbance

Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words

Dynamite Warrior (May 20)

Eddie Murphy Raw

Europa Report (May 20)

Everybody’s Fine

Exiled (May 20)

Flashback

Focus

Food Chains

Generation A: Portraits Of Autism And The Arts

George A. Romero’s Survival of the Dead

Girl 27

Good Neighbors

Happy, Happy (May 20)

Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (May 20)

Here Comes the Devil

Hitler’s Secret Weapons

Hitler’s War: Part I

Hobo With a Shotgun (May 20)

How I Live Now (May 20)

I Give It a Year (May 20)

I Wish (May 20)

Intensive Care

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers

John Dies At the End

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Kill Me Three Times

Kiltro

Kingdom of War, Part 1 (May 20)

Kingdom of War, Part 2 (May 20)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider 2: The Cradle Of Life

Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Life Itself (May 20)

Monsters (May 20)

Mother’s Love, A

Outwitting Hitler

Page One: Inside the New York Times

Personal Effects

Project Almanac

Queer Duck: The Movie

Royal Deceit

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Serious Moonlight (May 20)

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Strictly Ballroom

Take This Waltz (May 20)

Tasting Menu (May 20)

Tears of the Black Tiger (May 20)

The Bodyguard 2 (May 20)

The Commune

The Eclipse (May 20)

The First Monday in May

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard

The Hunter

The Legend of Hercules

The Oxford Murders (May 20)

The Perfect Score

The Secret Disco Revolution

The Warlords

Tickled (May 20)

Tio Papi

Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding

Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil (May 20)

Turtle Power: The Definitive History Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Vanishing On 7th Street (May 20)

Vanquisher

Waking Up In Reno

War

Western Religion

White Bird In A Blizzard (May 20)

White God (May 20)

White Lion

Zombies

Additional New TV Shows in May 2021

The Jim Nabors Show

An Angel For May (Season One, 4 episodes)

Bestie Picks Bae (Season One, 20 episodes) (May 20)

Brideshead Revisited (Season One, 11 episodes)

Dark Knight (Season Two, 13 episodes) (May 20)

Death In Their Hands: Small Arms And Personal Weapons In Warfare (Season One, 6 episodes)

Father Ted (Season One, 6 episodes)

Father Ted (Season Two, 11 episodes)

Father Ted (Season Three, 8 episodes)

Legends Of King Arthur (Season One, 3 episodes)

Painting Autumn (Season One, 6 episodes)

Peak Practice (Season One, 8 episodes)

Peak Practice (Season Two, 13 episodes)

Peak Practice (Season One, 15 episodes)

Sea Power (Season One, 6 episodes)

Tanks! (Season One, 9 episodes)

The Jim Nabors Show (Season One, 20 episodes)

Under Siege (Season One, 6 episodes)

Unsolved Mysteries Of World War II (Season One, 12 episodes)

