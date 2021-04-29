New on Netflix April 30-May 6: Christian Serratos returns as Selena

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between April 30-May 6th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in May if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix April 30-May 6th list, headlined by the second part of the Netflix Original Series Selena: The Series, starring Christian Serratos.

April 30

Fighting With My Family 🇨🇦

The Innocent (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸): An accidental killing leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder. Just as he finds love and freedom, one phone call brings back the nightmare.

From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet… saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right? It all starts when creative outsider Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home and find “her people,” when her nature-loving dad insists on having the whole family drive her to school and bond during one last totally-not-awkward-or-forced road trip. But just when the trip can’t get any worse, the family suddenly finds itself in the middle of the robot uprising! Everything from smartphones, to Roombas, to evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. Now it’s up to the Mitchells, including upbeat mom Linda, quirky little brother Aaron, their squishy pug, Monchi, and two friendly, but simple-minded robots to save humanity. Pet Stars (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Follow talent management company Pets on Q as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media in this reality series.

Follow talent management company Pets on Q as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media in this reality series. The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇨🇴): The Morales and the Orduz families are in a sticky situation under the same roof. But Captain González is on to them, no matter where they hide.

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body 🇺🇸

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5 🇺🇸

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6 🇺🇸

Back to the Future 🇺🇸

Back to the Future Part II 🇺🇸

Back to the Future Part III 🇺🇸

Barney and Friends: Season 13 🇺🇸

Barney and Friends: Season 14 🇺🇸

Best of the Best 🇺🇸

Blood Diamond 🇨🇦

Dark Skies 🇨🇦

Dead Again in Tombstone 🇺🇸

Due Date 🇺🇸

Evil Dead 🇨🇦

The Forbidden Kingdom 🇨🇦

Fun with Dick and Jane 🇺🇸

Gandhi 🇨🇦

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra 🇺🇸

Good Girls Get High 🇨🇦

Green Zone 🇺🇸

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale 🇺🇸

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay 🇨🇦

JT LeRoy 🇺🇸

La Moitié gauche du frigo 🇨🇦

The Land Before Time 🇺🇸

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure 🇺🇸

The Lovely Bones 🇺🇸

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted 🇺🇸

My Awkward Sexual Adventure 🇨🇦

Mystic River 🇺🇸

Never Back Down 🇺🇸

New Year’s Eve 🇨🇦

Notting Hill 🇺🇸

On the Basis of Sex 🇨🇦

Open Season 🇺🇸

The Pelican Brief 🇺🇸

Rambo: First Blood 🇨🇦

Rambo: First Blood Part II 🇨🇦

Rambo III 🇨🇦

Resident Evil: Afterlife 🇺🇸

Resident Evil: Extinction 🇺🇸

S.M.A.R.T Chase 🇺🇸

Scarface 🇺🇸

SITTING IN LIMBO 🇺🇸

Stargate 🇺🇸

State of Play 🇺🇸

The Sweetest Thing 🇺🇸

Total Drama Island 🇨🇦

Total Drama: Action 🇨🇦

Total Drama: All-Stars 🇨🇦

Total Drama: Pahkitew Island 🇨🇦

Total Drama: Revenge of the Island 🇨🇦

Total Drama: The Ridonculous Race 🇨🇦

Total Drama: World Tour 🇨🇦

Twister 🇨🇦

Under Siege 🇺🇸

The Upside 🇨🇦

Waist Deep 🇺🇸

The Whole Nine Yards 🇺🇸

Your Highness 🇺🇸

Zack and Miri Make a Porno 🇺🇸

Zombieland 🇺🇸

May 2

Hoarders: Season 11 🇺🇸

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer 🇺🇸

Selena: The Series: Part 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): As Selena’s career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses.

As Selena’s career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses. Trash Truck: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Hank, Trash Truck and animal pals Walter, Donny and Ms. Mona let their imaginations take them on heartwarming adventures in their backyard and beyond!

May 5

Brightburn 🇨🇦

Casino 🇨🇦

Framing John DeLorean 🇺🇸

Honey 🇨🇦

Honey 2 🇨🇦

How High 🇨🇦

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow 🇨🇦

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.

The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult. The Wizard 🇨🇦

Weird Science 🇨🇦

May 6

Dead Man Down 🇺🇸

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 30-May 6th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

