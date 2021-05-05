Microsoft to permanently remove Adobe Flash from Windows 10

Adobe Flash has been dead and dying for several years now. The technology has been unsupported in several browsers already, but some life strands are still hanging on. One of those strands is Windows 10, but no longer.

Microsoft will be updating Windows 10 in July, and this update will remove Adobe Flash from your system permanently. It’s important to note that Microsoft will remove only native installations from Windows 10 systems.

This means if you installed Adobe Flash from a 3rd party installer, it wouldn’t be uninstalled. Microsoft will uninstall only the native installation within the core Windows 10 OS. Microsoft had already removed support for Flash from many of its apps, but this move is the final nail on the coffin for this video player.

Microsoft is citing security concerns with Flash as the reason it is making this move. Here’s what the company’s blog post had to say about the removal of Adobe Flash from Windows 10:

To help keep our customers secure, Microsoft will remove the Flash component from Windows through the KB4577586 “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player”.

Starting in June 2021, the KB4577586 “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player” will be included in the Preview Update for Windows 10, version 1809, and above platforms. It will also be included in every subsequent Latest Cumulative Update.

As of July 2021, the KB4577586 “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player” will be included in the Latest Cumulative Update for Windows 10, versions 1607, and Windows 10, version 1507. The KB will also be included in the Monthly Rollup and the Security Only Update for Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Embedded 8 Standard.

Additionally, please note that when you update to Windows 10, version 21H1 or later, Flash will be removed. More information on Windows 10, version 21H1 is available here. You can also remove Adobe Flash anytime by deploying KB4577586, which is available on the Catalog.

