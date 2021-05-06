Easily backup and edit photos with Seagate’s One Touch SSD

There’s no shortage of storage solutions out there and Seagate has just added one more to the mix. The Seagate One Touch SSD offers NVMe performance and stylish portability with some complimentary software to make backing up and photo editing easier.

Compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android devices, the One Touch SSD allows users to back up videos, photos, and files on the go. Shock-resistant to drops of 2 meters, this external Seagate hard drive offers read/write speeds of up to 1030MB/s and is available with up to 2TBs of storage. Using USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 technology, the drive includes both USB-C and USB-A cables to further maximize compatibility.

On the software side, the drive comes with Seagate’s Toolkit desktop software which features Sync Plus, Rescue Data Recovery Services, a one-year complimentary subscription to Mylio Create (a US$99 value), and a four-month complimentary membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan (a $40 value). For Android users, the Seagate Mobile Touch app helps free up space by backing up videos, photos, and other files from your smartphone or tablet.

The compact Seagate One Touch SSD is available in black, white, or blue and will be available this month for US$94.99 (500GB), $169.99 (1TB) and $309.99 (2TB).

Last Updated on May 6, 2021.