New on Netflix May 7-13: Josh Duhamel headlines Jupiter’s Legacy

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between May 7-13th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in May if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix May 7-13th list, headlined by Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, and Leslie Bibb as the first generation of superheroes in Jupiter’s Legacy.

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇹🇭): Nanno is back, doling karmic retribution to more students and faculty in a new season of this anthology series — and this time, she’s not alone.

Nanno is back, doling karmic retribution to more students and faculty in a new season of this anthology series — and this time, she’s not alone. Jupiter’s Legacy (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): They’re the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.

They’re the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply. Milestone (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): Recently marking 500,000 kilometers on the road, a newly bereaved trucker faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him to a new intern.

Recently marking 500,000 kilometers on the road, a newly bereaved trucker faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him to a new intern. Monster (NETFLIX FILM): A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him.

May 8

Mine (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷): Encaged in a gold-clad life of secrets and lies, two women in a conglomerate family seek to topple all that stands in their way of finding true joy.

Encaged in a gold-clad life of secrets and lies, two women in a conglomerate family seek to topple all that stands in their way of finding true joy. Sleepless 🇺🇸

May 11

Money, Explained (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): We spend it, borrow it and save it. Now let’s talk about money and its many minefields, from credit cards to casinos, scammers to student loans.

May 12

Dance of the Forty One (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): A gay congressman marries the Mexican president’s daughter but cavorts with a young man at a secret club. And then scandal hits. Based on a true story.

A gay congressman marries the Mexican president’s daughter but cavorts with a young man at a secret club. And then scandal hits. Based on a true story. Oxygen (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): A woman wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. Quickly running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is in order to survive.

A woman wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. Quickly running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is in order to survive. The Upshaws (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4 (NETFLIX ANIME): Dracula’s influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity.

Dracula’s influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity. Layer Cake 🇺🇸

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 7-13th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

