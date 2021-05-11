Naim Audio launches Uniti Atom headphone edition streaming system

The world of Hi-Fi and audiophile products is dizzying and can be intimidating for many. Naim Audio is a British Hi-Fi company that specializes in producing some amazing Hi-Fi gear. Unlike traditional headphone amplifiers and DACs, which require a separate computer or streaming device, Uniti Atom Headphone Edition is a fully formed music-streaming system: just add headphones.

The Naim Audio Uniti Atom Headphone Edition is fully re-engineered to offer the optimal personal listening performance. Using trickle-down technology from its flagship Statement amplifier, Naim has engineered a new discrete headphone amplifier, capable of powering even the most premium headphones – such as Focal Utopia – with ease. Here’s more from the company’s press release:

Naim’s unique music-streaming platform serves up incredible sound quality, allowing you to escape into your own digital music collection, services such as Qobuz, TIDAL, and Spotify, and a world of Internet radio – including a curated collection of HD stations – and podcasts. AirPlay 2 support, Chromecast built-in, and Roon Ready status add even more streaming options, while analogue and digital inputs mean you can connect many other sources, too – including turntables – and a USB input supports playback from sticks/drives. Enjoy a huge range of music file formats, in resolutions up to 32bit/384kHz. In addition, Uniti Atom Headphone Edition features a completely new transformer design, dedicated to providing – in true Naim tradition – the very best power supply to the headphone amplification circuitry. The new discrete transistor circuit design enables Uniti Atom Headphone Edition to gain balanced headphone outputs, on both 4 pin XLR and Pentaconn, maximizing the performance of high-end headphones with those connections. There is also a standard 6.3mm output. “We have designed this special edition of the mighty Uniti Atom to be the premium music streaming system for solo listening – just add headphones to escape into your own world of high-quality sound,” said Paul Neville, Naim Research & Development Director. Uniti Atom Headphone Edition can also double up as a streaming pre-amplifier, feeding active loudspeakers for an instant system, or a power amplifier driving passive speakers. Naim Audio

The Naim Audio Uniti Atom Headphone Edition is priced at $3290, matching the price of the standard Uniti Atom. It joins the following members of the Naim Uniti range:

Uniti Atom – the compact music streaming player: US$3290

Uniti Star – the CD-playing & music streaming player: US$4990

Uniti Nova – the powerful music streaming player: US$5990

Uniti Core – powerful music hub with bit-perfect CD ripping: US$2790

The Naim Audio Uniti Atom isn’t cheap, but this is the world of audiophile devices, and these aren’t even the most expensive devices out there! For more info on this and more Naim Audio products, check out their website.

