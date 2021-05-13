New on Netflix May 14-20: The provocative Love, Death & Robots returns

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between May 14-20th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in May if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix May 14-20th list, headlined by Volume 2 of the Emmy award-winning Love, Death & Robots.

May 14

May 16

Little 🇨🇦

Sleight 🇺🇸

May 17

Annabelle Comes Home 🇨🇦

May 18

Men in Black: International 🇨🇦

Poms 🇨🇦

Sardar Ka Grandson (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): A devoted grandson’s mission to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home turns into a complicated, comic cross-border affair.

May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage 🇺🇸

Small Town Crime 🇺🇸

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽): To exact his revenge, Álex will have to bring to light his sister’s darker side – and come to terms with the fact that he never knew the real Sara.

May 13

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer.

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World 🇺🇸

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 14-20th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on over the next week?

