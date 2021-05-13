New on Netflix May 14-20: The provocative Love, Death & Robots returns

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between May 14-20th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in May if you want to binge those first.
NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.
Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix May 14-20th list, headlined by Volume 2 of the Emmy award-winning Love, Death & Robots.
May 14
- Ferry (NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇪): Before he built a drug empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested — and a love that alters his life.
- Haunted: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A menacing mansion. A haunting melody. A demonic cat. More real people share scary stories from their past — and the truth is terrifying.
- I Am All Girls (NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦): A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.
- Jungle Beat: The Movie (NETFLIX FAMILY): When a lost and lonely alien crash-lands on Earth, his new crew of talking animal friends helps him get back home — and try to save the world!
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales.
- Move to Heaven (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷): Finding life in all that’s left behind, a trauma cleaner with Asperger’s and his ex-con uncle deliver the untold stories of the departed to loved ones.
- The Strange House (NETFLIX FILM 🇦🇹): When a big-city family moves to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their new home.
- Synchronic 🇨🇦
- The Woman in the Window (NETFLIX FILM): Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.
May 16
- Little 🇨🇦
- Sleight 🇺🇸
May 17
- Annabelle Comes Home 🇨🇦
May 18
- Men in Black: International 🇨🇦
- Poms 🇨🇦
- Sardar Ka Grandson (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): A devoted grandson’s mission to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home turns into a complicated, comic cross-border affair.
May 19
- The Last Days
- Sabotage 🇺🇸
- Small Town Crime 🇺🇸
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽): To exact his revenge, Álex will have to bring to light his sister’s darker side – and come to terms with the fact that he never knew the real Sara.
May 13
- Hating Peter Tatchell
- Special: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer.
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World 🇺🇸
And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 14-20th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.
