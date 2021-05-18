SteelSeries Nimbus+ iPhone game controller includes up to 4 months of Apple Arcade

Apple device owners can now pick up the SteelSeries Nimbus+ iPhone game controller, which includes up to four months of Apple Arcade for free. The controller also works for the iPad, iPad touch, Mac, and Apple TV.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

If you’re unaware, Apple Arcade is the company’s game subscription service. It currently offers unlimited access to over 180 games like Star Trek: Legends, Sonic Racing, and NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition. A lot of these games also offer controller support, for a better gaming experience.

The SteelSeries Nimbus+ game controller with iPhone Mount.

That’s where the SteelSeries Nimbus+ game controller comes in. Building on the previously released Nimbus controller, the updated version offers an ergonomic design, ultra-responsive triggers and buttons, and different Apple connectivity options. New features included a 50-hour battery, Hall effect triggers, and clickable joysticks. Even better, the controller includes the Nimbus+ iPhone Mount, allowing gamers to secure their iPhone to the controller while mobile gaming.

“The Nimbus+ Apple Arcade bundle represents an incredible customer experience and arrives at the perfect time with the rollout of 5G happening around the world.”‘ Craig Olson, SteelSeries President of Worldwide Mobile

The new SteelSeries iPhone game controller is available for US$69.99 from Steelseries.com, Apple.com, and other participating retailers like Amazon.

Last Updated on May 18, 2021.