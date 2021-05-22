ZAGG announces Pro Keys keyboards with iPad support

ZAGG, chances are you’ve heard of the company as they have been around for a very long time. ZAGG has been around for a long time, and they make various mobile accessories for Apple and Samsung devices. The company announced its Pro Keys keyboards, which support select models of the iPad.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Given that Apple is pushing that the iPad is a viable laptop replacement, companies like ZAGG are offering compatible accessories to meet that need. This new keyboard comes in three different versions, Pro Keys, Pro Keys with Trackpad, and Rugged Book.

“We’re excited to introduce two new solutions for iPad users,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president for ZAGG Brands. “The Pro Keys with Trackpad keyboard unlocks the full iPad potential by enabling more convenient typing, viewing, drawing, reading, and multitasking via swipes and taps on the trackpad. And if you’re looking to keep the iPad in pristine condition, our Rugged Book keyboard is specifically designed to withstand the more demanding elements of everyday life.” Now it’s easier than ever to use iPad just like a laptop. Pro Keys with Trackpad has a Bluetooth® integrated trackpad, so users can scroll, swipe, and navigate more efficiently than ever. Pro Keys with Trackpad also features a detachable case; an integrated, adjustable stand; precision keys with backlighting; and a holder for the stylus. Use iPad anywhere with full functionality, even with limited table-top space or while on-the-go. ZAGG

Here are the features and specifications of the new ZAGG iPad keyboards announced:

ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad

Bluetooth Trackpad : Scroll, swipe, and navigate faster than ever with the Bluetooth-integrated trackpad, compatible with iPadOS.

: Scroll, swipe, and navigate faster than ever with the Bluetooth-integrated trackpad, compatible with iPadOS. Trackpad On/Off : Users have the freedom to turn the trackpad off to save battery or work with a mouse.

: Users have the freedom to turn the trackpad off to save battery or work with a mouse. Detachable Keyboard and Case : The keyboard and case detach to accommodate different uses and environments.

: The keyboard and case detach to accommodate different uses and environments. Laptop-style Keys : ZAGG’s Pro keyframe design provides optimal key travel for clean, precise keystrokes and an easy, comfortable typing experience.

: ZAGG’s Pro keyframe design provides optimal key travel for clean, precise keystrokes and an easy, comfortable typing experience. Lightweight Design : The streamlined design fits easily in a bag so users can take their device on the go.

: The streamlined design fits easily in a bag so users can take their device on the go. Holder for Apple Pencil: The case accommodates the Apple Pencil, and ZAGG Pro Stylus, and allows them to attach magnetically to the iPad.

Durable Protection: The polycarbonate case has a rigid core, rubberized edges and button covers, and corner bumpers, all of which combine to provide up to 6.6 ft. (2m) of drop protection.

Multi-device Pairing: Connect with two devices simultaneously and toggle back and forth between them.

Forward-facing Speaker Points: Sound is directed toward the user.

Adjustable Stand: The magnetic stand attaches to the back of the case at two convenient viewing angles.

Magnetic Closure: A magnetic flap holds the cover closed and protects the Apple Pencil.

Backlit Keys: Backlit keys, in seven different colors, make typing easy in low-light conditions.

Type-C Charging: Pro Keys has Type-C charging, the latest, most convenient way to charge.

Long-lasting Battery: The onboard battery lasts for three months with the trackpad turned on, and backlighting turned off.

ZAGG Rugged Book

Rugged Protection : We call it rugged for a reason. Military-grade materials provide up to 6.6 feet (2m) of drop protection, so users can enjoy their device confidently anywhere.

: We call it rugged for a reason. Military-grade materials provide up to 6.6 feet (2m) of drop protection, so users can enjoy their device confidently anywhere. Multi-Device Pairing : The Rugged Book wireless keyboard and case can pair with two devices at once, so users can sync with an iPad and smartphone and toggle between them.

: The Rugged Book wireless keyboard and case can pair with two devices at once, so users can sync with an iPad and smartphone and toggle between them. Detachable Keyboard : The keyboard and case easily detach to accommodate different uses and work environments. Place the iPad in the Rugged Bookcase on one surface and type with the keyboard on another.

: The keyboard and case easily detach to accommodate different uses and work environments. Place the iPad in the Rugged Bookcase on one surface and type with the keyboard on another. Multiple Viewing Angles : Rugged Book’s magnetic hinge allows users to position their device at multiple angles for comfortable viewing, whether creating a new document, reading content or video conferencing.

: Rugged Book’s magnetic hinge allows users to position their device at multiple angles for comfortable viewing, whether creating a new document, reading content or video conferencing. Backlit, Laptop-Style Keys: Type comfortably, even in low-light conditions, with laptop-style keys, backlit in seven different colors.

Interlocking, “Stay-Put” Keys: We know keyboards can take a lot of use and abuse. That’s why our keys have an interlocking design that prevents them from popping off. Best of all, our interlocking design doesn’t compromise keystrokes and travel, so users still get a precise, comfortable typing experience.

Pricing/Availability/Compatibility

The Pro Keys with Trackpad wireless keyboard and the detachable case for the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen), and the iPad Air 10.9-inch (4th gen) is available now on ZAGG.com, ZAGG franchise locations, and at Best Buy stores nationwide for $149.99. The Pro Keys with Trackpad includes a one-year limited lifetime warranty2.

The Pro Keys with Trackpad for the iPad 10.2-inch (7th, 8th gen) will be available later this summer on ZAGG.com, ZAGG franchise locations, and at Best Buy stores nationwide for $139.99. The Pro Keys with Trackpad includes a one-year limited lifetime warranty2.

The Rugged Book wireless keyboard for the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen) and iPad Air 10.9-inch (4th gen) is available now on ZAGG.com, ZAGG Franchise locations, and at Verizon and Best Buy stores nationwide for $149.99. The Rugged Book includes a one-year limited lifetime warranty2.

The Pro Keys wireless keyboard and the detachable case for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd gen) are available now at ZAGG.com, ZAGG franchise locations, and at Best Buy and Walmart (iPad Pro 11-inch only) stores nationwide for the following suggested retail prices: iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $169.99 iPad Pro 11-inch: $109.99

The Pro Keys wireless keyboard includes a one-year limited lifetime warranty.



What do you think of these new ZAGG keyboards? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on May 22, 2021.