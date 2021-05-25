Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is a compact wireless mechanical keyboard with Bluetooth

Razer is no slouch when it comes to keyboards, offering up options for everyone from gamers to the office. Last year, we took a look at the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% keyboard and noted the one thing we’d love to have seen on it was a Bluetooth connection. Today, Razer has announced the BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed mechanical 65% keyboard which can be used wired, wirelessly via a HyperSpeed dongle, or over Bluetooth.

“Since its launch in 2010, the BlackWidow range has set the benchmark for gaming keyboards and has been continuously evolving with community feedback. Since the launch of the Razer Huntsman Mini, we’ve been getting requests for a compact wireless keyboard, which resulted in the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed – it’s compact and wireless, while still retaining the essential keys for both gaming and everyday use.” Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit

These compact 60% and 65% keyboards have become more popular over the past few years. Not only are they perfect for those with smaller desks, but they also make great portable solutions for those who want to use a better keyboard with their laptop while on the go.

Just because it’s compact, doesn’t mean Razer cut any corners here. The latest keyboard from the company features Razer Mechanical Switches, per key Razer Chroma RGB lighting, Doubleshot ABS keycaps, and more.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% mechanical gaming keyboard.

Features of the BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed mechanical gaming keyboard include:

Razer™ HyperSpeed Wireless Technology

Razer™ HyperSpeed Multi-device Support

Connect via Razer™ HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth, or USB-C

Razer™ Mechanical Switches designed for gaming

Doubleshot ABS Keycaps

80 million keystroke lifespan

Razer Chroma™ RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options

Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage – up to 5 profiles

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

N-key roll-over

Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

Gaming mode option

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Aluminum construction

The BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed keyboard is available from Razer.com and authorized resellers like Amazon. It has an MSRP of US$179.99/€189,99.

What do you think about the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed keyboard? Do you prefer the smaller 60% keyboards or the larger TKL or even full-sized keyboards? Let us know on Twitter or MeWe.

