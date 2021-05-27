First look: Hands-on with the new Intel Evo-based Acer TravelMate P6

Acer held an event today in which they made a handful of announcements. Among those announcements was the new Intel Evo-based Acer TravelMate P6 laptop. Acer reached out to us before the event and asked us to take a first look at this new laptop.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

It is important to note that this is not a full review of their Acer TravelMate P6. The P6 sent to us is pre-production, and some of the features aren’t complete. Because of this, we will not be evaluating the Acer TravelMate P6 the same way we do for a regular review. So no ratings and no final score. What we will be doing is offering a first look and first impressions of the P6.

Let’s kick off this first look with a quick rundown of the specifications Acer supplied us with. These are blanket specifications and features and aren’t the exact details of the unit supplied to us. Read on for our first look at the Acer TravelMate P6!

Specifications

The Acer TravelMate P6 has the following features and specifications:

Designed on Intel ® Evo ™ vPro ® platform

Options include Intel ® Core TM i7-1165G7 / Intel ® Core TM i5-1135G7 / Intel ® Core TM i7-1185G7 / Intel® Core TMi5-1145G7

Narrow-bezel 14.0″ 16:10 display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD+ 1920 x 1200, highbrightness (400nits) Acer ComfyView TM LED-backlit TFT LCD, Optional Acer PrivacyPanel

Acer PrivacyPanel (function key + F10) to turn it on and off

Aluminum-magnesium alloy chassis

Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass touchpad

Certified for U.S. Military Standard MIL-STD 810H

Backlit keyboard

TPM 2.0

Acer User Sensing technology

Optimized for conference calls. Dual upward speakers, dual-microphone array, AI-powered noise-reduction technology, MIPI webcam, and camera shutter.

Intel ® Iris ® X e Graphics

Up to 32GB of dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM

Up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD

DTS ® Audio and Smart Amplifier

Fast-charge technology also powers your device back up to 80% capacity in just an hour

eSim/uSim-enabled 5G connectivity

Dual USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt TM 4

Wi-Fi 6

What’s In The Box

Acer TravelMate P6

Power adapter and cable

Manuals and Documentation

Design

The Acer TravelMate P6 does a good job of balancing its thin design. What I mean is, Acer has been making some silly thin laptops that are, frankly, very flimsy. The P6 is a much better compromise as it’s thin, but not so thin it feels like it will break with one drop. So I appreciate that Acer pulled back on the thin craze because sometimes, thinner isn’t better.

The top of the Acer TravelMate P6 is fairly nondescript. The Acer logo is subtly embossed on the top, and the lid is offset from the hinges. The bottom is also nondescript, with two long rubber feet and vents for keeping things cool.

Opening up the Acer TravelMate P6, you’ll find the webcam above the display with a privacy shade. The 14″ matte IPS display is not touch-enabled, but it looks good on this laptop.

The full-size backlit keyboard has good travel and feels nice to type on, it’s not my favorite by any means, but it is more than usable. The trackpad also feels nice and is an improvement from previous Acer models I’ve used. There is little to no drag or stuttering on this trackpad, and the clicks feel nice. Gestures are also supported.

The speakers are top-mounted and feature DTS audio. Big points for placing the speakers on the top; this is something every laptop should have, even budget laptops.

Along the left side of the Acer TravelMate P6, you’ll find two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port, USB 3.0 port, and LED indicators. You’ll find the headphone/mic jack, SIM tray, MicroSD slot, and Kensington lock along the right side.

The build quality is excellent, and Acer says this laptop is MIL-STD 810H certified. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard, and the touchpad protects the internals from liquids.

Overall, the Acer TravelMate P6 design is excellent. I love that they didn’t try to go ultra-thin but still managed to keep it thin and light. Top-mounted speakers are a plus, and plenty of ports should keep business users happy.

Display

Display and Other Features

The Acer TravelMate P6 comes with a 14″ 16:10 IPS display with IPS technology, 1920 x 1200 resolution, 400 nit brightness, and the optional Acer PrivacyPanel. There are also a variety of CPU and RAM configurations available. The graphic processor is the same across the board, the Irix X unit.

Back to the display. The 400 nits of brightness is welcome as I prefer bright displays, and 400 is plenty here; 500 is better, but 400 will do most people just fine. Colors are bright and vibrant, not as deep and colorful as an OLED, but the colors look natural and bright.

Whites are clean and crisp, and blacks are acceptable for an IPS display. Again, OLED displays offer much deeper blacks, but this IPS display holds its own. Our unit came with the optional Acer PrivacyPanel, which is invoked using Fn + F10 keys. PrivacyPanel makes it hard for people to see your display at an angle. This works fairly well and works best when brightness is turned down a little bit.

Some of the other features the Acer TravelMate P6 has are listed below:

5G Connectivity via SIM card integration

Trusted Platform Module 2.0 and vPro remote management technology ensure secure authentication and safeguard organization’s data remotely.

Windows Hello and Acer ProShield Plus brings enhanced security features to protect data when storing, accessing and shredding even at filelevel. Guard app, browser and I/O ports keep security report from unauthorized access.

Dual upward firing speakers optimized for conference calls

AI-powered noise-reduction technology

Privacy camera shutter

Optimized with Microsoft Teams for online conferences and collaborating team works from anywhere in the world

Seamless high-speed connectivity with Wi-Fi 6

Fast-charging up to 80% within an hour

We had minimal time with the Acer TravelMate P6, but our initial impressions are good. The display is very nice, and the PrivacyPanel feature is probably its hero feature. The build quality is great, and the functionality of the laptop overall was excellent.

Keyboard and trackpad

Price and Availability

The TravelMate P6 (P614-52) Series will be in Pan America in December 2021, with prices starting at US$1,299.99. Keep an eye on the Acer website for more!

Wrap Up

Our first look experience with the Acer TravelMate P6 was excellent. Our unit was a pre-production device, so we couldn’t test it as we would other laptops, but we’re confident that the finished product should be something worth checking out.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.