New on Netflix May 28-June 3: A little something for everyone

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between May 28-June 3rd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in May and June if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix May 28-June 3rd list, with a little something for everyone.

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble (NETFLIX FAMILY): The privileged existence of a pampered pooch named Trouble is turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets.

In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same. The Kominsky Method: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A new chapter unfolds for Sandy as he deals with a difficult loss, a daunting financial obligation, an important reunion and a major career boost.

May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story 🇺🇸

June 1

21 & Over 🇨🇦

A.X.L. 🇨🇦

Abduction 🇺🇸

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1 🇺🇸

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House 🇨🇦

Air Force One 🇨🇦

ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks: S1 🇨🇦

ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks: S2 🇨🇦

American Outlaws 🇺🇸

Bad Teacher 🇺🇸

The Best Man 🇺🇸

The Big Lebowski 🇺🇸

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave 🇺🇸

Flipped 🇺🇸

Fools Rush In 🇺🇸

Happy Endings: Season 1 🇺🇸

Happy Endings: Season 2 🇺🇸

Happy Endings: Season 3 🇺🇸

Hitch 🇨🇦

I Am Sam 🇺🇸

LEGO Ninjago: Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu 🇨🇦

LEGO Ninjago: Season 2 🇨🇦

The Looney, Looney, Looney Bugs Bunny Movie 🇨🇦

Love Jones 🇺🇸

Million Dollar Baby 🇺🇸

The Mustang 🇨🇦

Ninja Assassin 🇺🇸

Oculus 🇨🇦

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me 🇺🇸

Starsky & Hutch 🇺🇸

Streets of Fire 🇺🇸

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (NETFLIX FAMILY): From Goldilocks to Hansel and Gretel, the Super Monsters reimagine classic fairy tales and favorite nursery rhymes with a musical, magical spin!

Thomas and Friends: Season 24 🇨🇦

The Town 🇨🇦

The Wedding Guest 🇺🇸

The Wind 🇺🇸

What Women Want 🇺🇸

June 2

2 Hearts 🇺🇸

Alone: Season 7 🇺🇸

The Best Man Holiday 🇨🇦

Carnaval (NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷): After a breakup, an influencer takes her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s vibrant Carnival, where she learns life’s not just about social media likes.

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5 🇺🇸

Mr Bean’s Holiday 🇨🇦

Psycho (1960) 🇨🇦

Psycho (1998) 🇨🇦

Unfriended 🇨🇦

Van Helsing 🇨🇦

The Visit 🇨🇦

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇲🇽): Mexican comedian Alan Saldaña is back, poking gentle fun at himself and parceling advice, especially about how to stay married and how to be parents.

Comedian Ryuji Akiyama satirizes top “creators” in Japan with a deadpan, unerring eye for humor, with help from some surprising celebrity guest stars. Dancing Queens (NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪): The story centers around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23-year-old girl from a small island in the Swedish archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she’s talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the club’s star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quiñones) accidentally discovers Dylan’s talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she’s a girl – and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world. Summertime: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): It’s summer again and while many relationships have changed in the past year, these friends are realizing some attractions are impossible to resist.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 28-June 3rd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

