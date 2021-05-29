ExpressVPN or NordVPN: Which VPN should you choose?

VPN giants NordVPN and ExpressVPN surely ring a bell with the masses – both are highly regarded. You’re not the first to get caught up in choosing which one is better; however, knowing their unique attributes and functionalities will help you decide on the right one. Increasingly common throughout the world, VPNs are no longer the domain of the geek or hacker.

The increased demand for online security has made people more aware of the risk of browsing the internet in an unencrypted environment. A large number of users cite robust and reliable VPN solutions as their top choice. In this head-to-head comparison, one is sure to take the lead. You may also be interested in checking the detailed comparison here, as it will give you a complete breakdown of which will best suit your needs.

Given that both of them are top VPN providers choosing between the two can be difficult. You can use this review to weigh things out accordingly.

Which Is Better: NordVPN or ExpressVPN?

It’s no secret that ExpressVPN has a reputation for excellent support and a large number of servers – a true premium service from the ground up. NordVPN, on the other hand, is a fierce competitor that’s virtually a household name by this point, offering all the usual services plus some unique options.

The key to being a top VPN provider is offering a complete package—ease of use, watertight security attributes, and unblocking regional-restricted websites, among several things. So which one is better?

Once you install and check their performance first-hand, you’ll understand why they are the biggest monsters in the VPN world, as both of them boast outstanding service solutions. It enables you to select logging to your preferred server instantly. NordVPN illustrated a world map with quick connect features, while ExpressVPN has this massive on/off button.

Performance

How your VPN solution performs daily is a crucial point to your overall decision-making. If your internet connection speed has been affected, crawling every time you browse, what’s the point of using one?

The good news is, both solutions offer outstanding speed performance. Besides security, speed is what impresses users. Nord and Express did great, and at times, you may encounter slow connectivity, but rest assured that you are protected, and you can count on them in that area.

Privacy

When it comes to digital privacy features, both offer impeccable credentials. They both have Android-certified applications by ioXT Alliance— a known cybersecurity watchdog—a great sign that they seriously take security regardless of screen size.

Despite both servers claiming to block DNS leaks and all having their distinct features to back up your security, it can be pretty difficult to distinguish them from one another in this category. Moreover, NordVPN offers a few features ExpressVPN does not have, though many users do not use these aspects.

Using a VPN on public WiFi in a coffee shop is a good practice.

Support

Even an expert user may encounter issues that require you to reach out to a higher expert. Many problems can affect the overall user’s experience; either the matter will be resolved or drop the solutions and find a better one.

Both providers offer troubleshooting walkthroughs. Express may have little jargon in there, but that doesn’t stop you from finding the golden nuggets. NordVPN also provides helpful articles, and the information is valuable and well-presented.

These providers offer live chat and email assistance 24/7, so you’ll get help lightning fast.

Streaming

One of the primary purposes why people get a VPN is to access region-restricted sites and streaming services. Express explicitly states sites they can unblock on your behalf, while Nord implies giving access to various entertainment contents.

Both can successfully unblock restricted regional contents but may have an inch up with simplified processes.

Logging

VPN provider’s logging status is a crucial selling point, and both offer a no-logs policy, which several independent auditors attest. However, Express VPN logs are minimal—connection date and server choice—information that won’t put any users at risk.

Furthermore, the logging policies of both providers are easy and clear to understand. A great sign that relevant data are available, these solutions are committed to providing transparency.

Torrents

Although we highly recommend against torrenting anything**, a VPN is useful for legal torrent file sharing. Unprotected torrenting activity exposes your privacy and identity, which, if you use VPN, can intensify security and be an excellent solution for file sharing and downloading for everyone. Both providers offer P2P functionality.

Pricing, Trials, and Plans

Subscription plans, trials, and pricing vary, and both offer affordability in various ways. NordVPN offers an excellent deal if you sign up for their 2-year commitment and secured plan. ExpressVPN provides a complimentary three-month subscription if you sign up for their 1-year package, taking the cost down to $6.67 monthly.

Both of these giants offer a guaranteed no-questions-asked refund within 30 days if you’re not happy with their performance. Whether you’ll choose an extra month free or a discounted couple of years, surely both guarantee a secured browsing experience.

Final Words

It’s a tough choice between the two; however, once the dust has settled, it’s pretty easy to know which one works best for you. Both are worthy contenders and offer full service, which you can’t find with other VPN providers. You’ll opt for a polished and complete package, ease of use, and affordability.

**Torrenting copyrighted and protected files is illegal, and these activities could subject you to criminal prosecution. We highly recommend against this practice.

