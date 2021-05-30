Lights, camera, Crackle… see what’s new on Crackle in June 2021

We are just a few days away from June 2021, which means new content on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. With fall in full swing, it’s time to see what’s happening in June 2021.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for June 2021 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle Originals for June 2021

Going From Broke (Season 2) (New episodes every Thursday)

From Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Executive Producer Ashton Kutcher comes season 2 of Going From Broke, a Webby Award-winning unscripted series focused on empowering people to overcome their crippling financial struggles. People are graduating from college with mounds of student and other debt and a shrinking pool of employment opportunities at their disposal. What makes matters worse is they lack the basic financial literacy to get themselves out of trouble. Going From Broke host Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg, and financial expert Tonya Rapley work with young people to become the CEO of their own lives.

PROMISELAND (Part One premiering June 3rd)

Take an intimate journey with NBA rookie Ja Morant as he navigates the perils of the 2019–2020 season—not just a challenging year for live basketball, but for humanity. Apart from the suspension of his sport, the young point guard must grapple with a world utterly transformed by a global pandemic and the urgent call for racial justice. Guest stars include Carmelo Anthony, A’ja Wilson and more. Part Two drops June 17th!

New Crackle Exclusives in June

One Last Thing

Wendell Pierce (Jack Ryan and The Wire) stars as Dylan Derringer, a lonely dentist in Florida who is encouraged by his dental assistant Jaime, played by Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), to reunite with his long-lost daughter Lucy brought to life by Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Friday Night Lights, Underground and Birds of Prey) after years apart, sending him on an eventful and ultimately life-changing journey of discovery.

C.O.G.

Determined to suppress his homosexuality, a college dropout (played by Hamilton star Jonathan Groff) heads to Oregon, takes a job picking apples and, ultimately, finds religion.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in June

Old School Action Heroes

Kick it old school with the Crackle team and a huge cast of the toughest heroes to ever swagger into the frey! Get all the two-fisted fun you’re looking for with adrenaline-fueled titles like Drive Angry (Nicholas Cage), Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (Jean-Claude Van Damme), The Detonator (Wesley Snipes), and Blitz (Jason Statham).

Summer of Romance

Grab your significant other and spend a significantly wonderful time watching these heart-warming romance flicks! Get all the feels you need with passionate titles like The Prince & Me (Julia Stiles), All About You (Debbie Allen), Personal Effects (Ashton Kutcher), and Lights, Camera, Romance (Monica Moore Smith).

Kick-Ass Queens

Turn up the heat to 11 as some of the strongest femme fatales in film and TV history burst their way onto the screen! Get your heart racing with scorching hot titles like Aeon Flux (Charlize Theron), Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (Angelina Jolie), the original gal-powered team Charlie’s Angels (Farrah Fawcett), and First Target (Daryl Hannah).

Horses, Of Course

There’s something about horses that allow them to charge straight into our hearts! Saddle up for excitement and adventure with these hooved heroes with untamed titles like Our Wild Hearts (Rick Schroder), Black Beauty (Mark Lester), Wild Horse Wild Ride (Alex Dawson), and Heartland (Amber Marshall).

Pride

June is Pride month and you can celebrate your pride with titles like Kinky Boots (Joel Edgerton), C.O.G. (Hamilton star, Jonathan Groff), The Ellen Show (Ellen DeGeneres), and the documentary Secret Disco Revolution.

Crackle Spotlight Titles in June

Drive Angry

Nicolas Cage stars as an undead felon who breaks out of Hell to avenge his murdered daughter and rescue her baby from a vicious band of cult-worshipping savages.

WARRIOR

WARRIOR tells the moving and inspirational story of the Conlon family, Brendan (Joel Edgerton), Tommy (Tom Hardy), and Paddy (Nick Nolte), who find redemption in the ring as they fight to repair themselves and their family.

Noah (premiering June 9th)

Noah (Russell Crowe) is chosen by God to undertake a momentous mission before an apocalyptic flood cleanses the world.

Criminal

To stop an international terrorist, the memories and skills of a CIA operative (Ryan Reynolds) are implanted into the brain of a dangerous criminal (Kevin Costner).

The PJ’s

A star-studded cast voices the wacky occupants (Eddie Murphy, Loretta Devine, Ja’net DuBois) of an inner-city housing project. The PJ’s debuts on Crackle as part of the launch of content from Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network!

The Terminal

An Eastern European tourist (Tom Hanks) unexpectedly finds himself stranded in JFK airport, and must take up temporary residence there.

That’s My Mama

Young, hip barber (Clifton Davis) in a black middle-class neighborhood is happy with his life as a bachelor – his mother (Theresa Merritt) has other ideas regarding his marital status.

The Kill Hole

The shadow of war follows a troubled Iraq War vet (Chadwick Boseman) as he is forced to pursue one of his own (Tory Kittles) into the Pacific Northwest wilderness to finally confront a war crime that has haunted them both.

Kinky Boots

A drag queen (Chiwetel Ejiofor) comes to the rescue of a man (Joel Edgerton) who, after inheriting his father’s shoe factory, needs to diversify his product if he wants to keep the business afloat.

Additional New Movies in June

10,000 km

10th & Wolf

12 Days of Giving

A Midnight Clear

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (premiering June 17th)

A Wing and a Prayer

A Year In The Blue: Inside The Airforce Academy

Abroad: Finding Faith

Adrenaline: Fear The Rush

Affion Crockett: Mirror II Society

All Star Comedy Jam: I’m Still Laughing

All-Star Comedy Jam: Atlanta

All-Star Comedy Jam: Dallas

All-Star Comedy Jam: Las Vegas

All-Star Comedy Jam: Orlando

All-Star Comedy Jam: South Beach

Anita: Speaking Truth to Power

Approaching The Unknown

Aries Spears: Hollywood, Look I’m Smiling

Beautiful Beast

Beneath

Bookworm & The Beast

Borderline (premiering June 17th)

Born Again

Born Into Brothels: Calcutta’s Red Light Kids (premiering June 17th)

Buena Vista Social Club Adios

Changing Hearts

C.O.G.

Coward Of The County (premiering June 17th)

Criminal

Critical Condition

Dark Star

Death And The Maiden

Decision of Faith

Demon City Shinjuku (premiering June 17th)

DeRay Davis: Power Play

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Down In The Valley

Downhill Racer

Elizabethtown

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Eye of the Beholder

Farewell, My Lovely (premiering June 17th)

Flirting With Disaster

Gary Owen: True Story

Glastonbury (premiering June 17th)

Goat

Goya’s Ghosts

Havenhurst

Hell House LLC

Hope

If Only

I’ll Be There (premiering June 17th)

In Godfrey We Trust: 2020 Year In Review

In Order Of Disappearance

In The Fade

Jeff Who Lives at Home

Jungle Boy (premiering June 17th)

Just Getting Started

Last Night

Legend of the Red Dragon

Legion of Honor

Lethal Eviction

Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World

Love, Lost & Found

Love Surreal

MacShayne: Final Roll Of The Dice (premiering June 17th)

MacShayne: Winner Takes All (premiering June 17th)

Magic

Magnificent Bodyguards (premiering June 17th)

Magnificent Warriors (premiering June 17th)

Man Friday (premiering June 17th)

Mike Epps Presents: Live From Club Nokia

Mikey (premiering June 17th)

Miles To Go Before I Sleep (premiering June 17th)

Murderball (premiering June 17th)

Nemesis 2: Nebula (premiering June 17th)

Nemesis 3: Prey Harder (premiering June 17th)

On Angel’s Wings

Operation Dames (premiering June 17th)

Overnight (premiering June 17th)

Passion Fish

Pastor Shepherd

Phantoms

Please Stand By

Poor Boy’s Game

Premium

Prescription For Love

Princess Caraboo (premiering June 17th)

Realms

Retreat to Paradise

Sabotage (premiering June 17th)

Samba

Scents and Sensibility

Sent: The Life and Music by Father Stan Fortuna

Serena

Sex Killer (premiering June 17th)

Shaq and Cedric the Entertainer Present All-Star Comedy Jam

Showdown (premiering June 17th)

Sins

Skin

Southside With You

Storm Rider

Super Size Me

The Burning Plain

The Dark Horse

The Dark Stranger (premiering June 17th)

The Dead Lands

The Kite Runner

The List (premiering June 17th)

The Marc Pease Experience

The Prophet’s Game (premiering June 17th)

The Romantics

The Tribe (premiering June 17th)

Unearthed and Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary

Venom

What the Waters Left Behind (premiering June 17th)

When Justice Fails (premiering June 17th)

Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger

Wild Stallion

Wish Upon

Witch From Nepal (premiering June 17th)

Additional New T.V. Shows in June

Def Comedy Jam (Season 1, 8 episodes)

Def Comedy Jam (Season 2, 12 episodes)

Def Comedy Jam (Season 3, 12 episodes)

Def Comedy Jam (Season 4, 12 episodes)

Def Comedy Jam (Season 5, 12 episodes)

Def Comedy Jam (Season 6, 13 episodes)

Def Comedy Jam (Season 7, 12 episodes)

Heartland (Season 4, 18 episodes)

Heartland (Season 5, 20 episodes)

Heartland (Season 6, 20 episodes)

Spitting Image (Season 1, 10 episodes)

The PJs (Season 1, 13 episodes)

The PJs (Season 2, 18 episodes)

The PJs (Season 3, 12 episodes)

William Shatner’s A Twist In The Tale (Season 1, 15 episodes) (premiering June 17th)

World’s Greatest Motivators (Season 1, 14 episodes) (premiering June 17th)

Last Updated on May 30, 2021.