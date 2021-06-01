Alienware X-Series gaming laptops offer best-in-class thermals and 4K UHD display option

Alienware has just announced a brand new line of thin, mobile gaming laptops: the Alienware X-Series. Available in 15″ and 17″ configurations, the Alienware x15 and Alienware x17 offer new patent-pending “best-in-class thermals” exclusive to the company.

We’ve engineered the next evolution of our Alienware Cryo-Tech™ cooling technology which introduces Element 31, an exclusive thermal interface material (TIM) concocted from Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. This material exists between the CPU and their thermal elements to disperse heat and mitigate spikes in core temperatures from affecting the system’s performance. Unlike what’s currently available on the market, X-Series delivers up to a 25% improvement in thermal resistance advantage with Element 31, but in order to dive into those patent-pending innovations that’ll require level 10 clearance to disclose. Alienware Press Release

The new Cryo-Tech cooling technology is available on the x15 and x17 which feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or 3080 graphics cards. In addition, these latest gaming laptops use a quad fan design with Smart Fan control technology and HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation. All combined, these systems keep the laptop cool for long hours of solid gaming performance.

The new Alienware x15 and x17 gaming laptops feature new Cryo-Tech cooling technology.

Even better, the x15 gaming laptop is only 15.9mm thick while the x17 comes in at 20.9mm. This makes these two systems the company’s thinnest to date while the x15 is currently “the world’s most powerful sub-16mm 15″ gaming laptop.”

As per the company’s press release, the Alienware X-Series offers an abundance of high-performing technologies to create a gaming laptop experience made just for you, including:

The latest performance technologies for gamers featuring 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs– up to a 3080. x15 and x17 support a maximum graphics power of 110W and 165W, respectively.

Thermal Control Circuit offset (TCC offset) lets you set a “cruise control” limit to the CPU temperature, so you can work and play with the cruise control limit working to help assure that the system CPU temperature will remain within your defined range.

Select from five Tailored Power States according to your needs, including Full Speed (max power), performance mode (graphics priority), balanced mode (balanced CPU/GPU), battery saver (low-temperature priority) and quiet mode (acoustics priority).

Want to experience a true mechanical keyboard on the go? Available as an option on the x17, the CHERRY MX keyboard is a 3.5mm ultra-low-profile design that allows you to press deeper with more emphasis, incorporating German stainless-steel mechanical components for a tactile experience like no other.

DirectX Raytracing vibrantly brings your favorite games to life in tandem with the latest panel technologies ranging from incredible FHD 360Hz speed to 4K UHD HDR400. All of the X-series configurations include a Windows Hello IR camera for quick facial biometric logins. Various panel options also include our ComfortView Plus, hardware-based, low-blue-light technology to help reduce eye strain without sacrificing display quality.

AlienFX stadium lighting goes bolder through advanced LED technology with up to 100 micro-LEDs on the x17 (90 on the x15), designed as an independent and programmable lighting zone that gamers can personalize through the Alienware Command Center.

To maximize portability, our first Alienware-branded 240W power adapter provides gamers with a small and light form factor, making gaming on the go easy.

As an extension of Dell’s 2030 Moonshot Goals, the X-Series comes directly to your door inside sustainable packaging made from 92% recycled or renewable materials.

All configurations of the new Alienware x15 and x17 will be available in the U.S. on June 15th, starting at US$1,999 and $2,099 respectively. Starting today, the company is making limited configurations and quantity available through Dell.com and BestBuy.com and select Best Buy locations for those eager to get their hands on X-Series as soon as possible.

