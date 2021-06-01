Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to be Xbox exclusive for two years

In yet another early internet leak from a company spilling the beans too soon, it looks like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision will be console exclusive to the Xbox Series X|S for two years. In a now-deleted blog post (check out the cached version) on the French Xbox Wire website (via Engadget), Xbox posted this tidbit, likely to be officially announced at the upcoming E3 this month.

While Dolby Atmos has been supported on the Xbox Series X|S since launch (and was available on the Xbox One X), Dolby Vision will be rolling out soon. It’s currently being tested by gamers in the Xbox Alpha Skip Ahead program. Based on the Xbox France post, we could definitely see it launch at E3.

Dolby Atmos kicks up your audio, providing even more immersion or even a tactical advantage with 3D sound. The great thing about it on the Xbox is that it works with any headset, assuming you have the Dolby Atmos Xbox app installed. Normally, you have to purchase the app but the post stated that this recent partnership between Xbox and Dolby will allow gamers to try Dolby Atmos for Headphones on all Xbox Wireless Headphones for free until September 30th. It is unclear if this is for first-party headsets only or includes third party venders as well.

Dolby Vision does for imagery what Atmos does for audio. According to Xbox, Dolby Vision “goes beyond classic HDR.” As a result, it offers better brightness, contrast, colors, and depth over standard definition displays. With black levels up to 10 times deeper and light areas up to 40 times brighter, the increased contrast offers better visual and shadow detail. How does this help gamers? For starters, besides the obvious visual improvements, it could make it easier to spot enemies hiding in the shadows. Unlike Dolby Atmos which works with an app on most headphones, Dolby Vision does require a compatible TV or projector.

At this point in time, this has not been confirmed by Microsoft but due to its posting on the official French version of Xbox Wire, we can be fairly certain that this exclusivity deal will be announced soon.

