Razer to hold first-ever E3 keynote, promise “an ultimate line-up not to be missed”

E3 2021 is just around the corner, virtually of course, and Razer has announced they will be holding their first-ever keynote at the annual event. Razer CEO and co-founder Min-Liang Tan will unveil some new innovative gaming hardware on June 14th at 3 pm PDT.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

“Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan will lead the Razer E3 2021 Keynote in an all-new extended reality format that blends live and virtual spaces together for an immersive presentation experience. Supported by E3’s interactive overlay, millions of Razer fans and gamers worldwide will be able to join and engage with the live stream. “Min-Liang will also be joined in his keynote by other industry-leading players to showcase innovations that will jointly take PC gaming to new heights of performance and immersion. The Razer E3 Keynote will be internationally broadcasted on E3’s official channels (YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook), within the E3 portal and app, across E3’s media partners’ websites including IGN, GameSpot, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+ and more, as well as Razer’s major social channels.” Razer press release

Following the keynote, the company will be hosting a RazerStore Live event at 3:50 pm PDT to further showcase some new products and give away some prizes to those tuning in. Visit the Razer website for more information about Razer at E3 and to enter to win a Razer Orochi v2 mouse. To watch the livestreams, follow Razer on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

Last Updated on June 1, 2021.