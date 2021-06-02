NVIDIA Shield and Android TV devices gain Apple TV app

The Apple TV app has become a popular option for many users who enjoy streaming content. Since the start, the app has been around on Apple devices and most recently made its way onto Samsung TVs. Now, Apple TV has come to Android TV devices, including the NVIDIA Shield.

Android TV and NVIDIA Shield users will now enjoy shows such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, For All Mankind, and Servant and movies like Greyhound, Palmer and Wolfwalkers. While there are sure to be plenty of Apple haters deriding the idea of Apple TV on an Android device, this is a positive move for Apple to make.

The Morning Show and Ted Lasso are Apple originals that have both claimed accolades from users and critics alike, here’s the Ted Lasso season 2 teaser:

Also on the NVIDIA Shield Apple TV app, you can enjoy Apple TV channels, such as AMC+, Paramount+, and Starz, watch ad-free and on-demand, directly on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password. And you can enjoy personalized and curated recommendations and access your library of movies and shows purchased from Apple. The Apple TV app also works with the built-in Google Assistant on SHIELD for hands-free control of your entertainment. Use simple voice commands to pause, rewind, fast-forward, and more. To search for content using voice, say “Hey Google,” or press the microphone button, and call out a genre or specific show you’d like to watch. New Apple Originals arrive every month, so there’s always something binge-worthy to watch. NVIDIA

