Otterbox, known largely for its smartphone cases, recently branched out with a few gaming accessories. Ahead of E3, the company has announced a new product. The OtterBox Power Swap Controller Batteries feature a wireless hot-swap design, allowing gamers to swap out the batteries on their Xbox controller without turning it off.

Part of the Designed for Xbox program, this latest accessory allows gamers to swap batteries on the fly with a one-handed quick-release system. Once you see the low battery indicator, you can safely hide or find a safe place in-game to swap them out without losing power and your controller connection.

The OtterBox Power Swap Controller Batteries shown in an Xbox controller.

Features of the OtterBox Power Swap Controller Batteries include:

Officially part of the Designed for Xbox program

Features quick-release, hot-swap technology for one-handed install during gameplay

Provides continuous power which means no need to pause or resync

A reserve cell maintains power while a new battery is clicked into place on the mounting cage

LEDs display charging status and battery life

A low-battery alert illuminates your hands, so you know when it’s time to make a battery swap

Each battery delivers up to 10+ hours of untethered playtime

Includes two battery units, a charging dock and mounting cages for Xbox Wireless Controllers

Dock charges both batteries simultaneously and keeps the backup battery fully charged until you need it. You can also charge individual batteries via USB-C cable.

Optimized for natural controller balance and feel. A single battery + cage + internal reserve weighs the same as a pair of AA batteries!

Compatible with Xbox One and Xbox X|S controllers and all OtterBox gaming products

Limited lifetime warranty

OtterBox Power Swap Controller Batteries for the Xbox will be available for purchase starting June 15 for US$59.95 on otterbox.com, Microsoft, and Amazon, and will be coming soon to GameStop.

Last Updated on June 10, 2021.