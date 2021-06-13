Xbox & Bethesda E3 Games Showcase exclusives and trailers recap

E3 2021 is in full swing and, like last year, is a virtual event. The Xbox & Bethesda E3 Games Showcase ran today, and it definitely felt different than previous years as it seemed there was less energy due to not being held in front of a crowd. At any rate, we tuned in and have a recap of all the trailers and Xbox exclusives announced during the showcase.

Showcase highlights

Before we get into the trailers, of which there were 30, let’s check out some of the more exciting highlights. Of the games that were shown, 27 will be available on Xbox Game Pass — many on the day the game releases. Included in this are Bethesda’s Starfield and Arkane’s Redfall. Both of these were also confirmed as Xbox console exclusives. In addition, 10 more games have been added to Xbox Game Pass and are available today. The games added include Arx Fatalis, Dishonored, Doom, The Evil Within 2, Rage, Wolfenstein II, Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, and Fallout 3. With the addition, there are now 30 Bethesda/id/Arkane/etc games on Xbox Game Pass.

More big news is that Halo Infinite will be released this holiday, available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, and will feature an “epic campaign” and F2P multiplayer. That’s right, the Halo Infinite multiplayer will be completely free-to-play. Finally, Forza Horizon 5 was finally announced and shown off. The latest in the Forza series, it takes place in Mexico and has some stunning scenery from active volcanos to towns and the coast.

Oh, and that Xbox mini fridge? Yup, it’s officially coming Holiday 2021!

With today’s announcements, Xbox is definitely gearing up on the games and solidifying their acquisition of Bethesda and their commitment to Xbox Game Pass. Without further ado, let’s check out what was announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021.

Starfield

11/11/22 • Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

4/28/21 • Xbox Game Pass day one release

Back 4 Blood

10/12/21 • Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release

Contraband

TBA• Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release

Sea of Thieves: A Pirates Life

6/22/21 • Free update • Available on Xbox Game Pass

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

6/13/21 (today) • Available on Xbox Game Pass

Battlefield 2042

10/22/21

Twelve Minutes

8/19/21 • Xbox console launch exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one releae

Psychonauts 2

8/25/21 • Xbox Game Pass day one release

Fallout 76: Steel Reign

7/7/2021

Fallout 76: Expeditions – The Pitt

2022

The Elder Scrolls Online Console Enhanced

6/15/2021 • Xbox Series X|S enhanced

Party Animals

2022 • Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release

Hades

8/13/2021 • Xbox Game Pass day one release

Sommerville

2022 • Xbox Game Pass day one release

Halo Infinite

Holiday 2021 • Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release

Halo Infinite Official Multiplayer Reveal

Halo Infinite Game Overview Trailer

Diablo II Resurrected

9/23/21

A Plague Tale: Requim

2022 • Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release

Far Cry 6

Slime Rancher 2

2022 • Xbox console launch exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release

Shredders

12/2021 • Xbox console launch exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release

Atomic Heart

TBA • Xbox Game Pass

REPLACED

2022 • Xbox Game Pass day one release

6/30/21 • Xbox Game Pass

Among Us 15 Player Lobbies

6/15/21

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

2023 • Xbox Game Pass day one release

The Ascent

7/29/21 • Xbox console launch exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release

Age of Empires IV

10/28/21 • Xbox Game Pass for PC day one release

The Outer Worlds 2

TBA

Microsoft Flight Simulator

7/27/21 • Xbox Game Pass day one release • Free expansion coming Fall 2021

Forza Horizon 5

11/9/21 • Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release

Forza Horizon 5 Announce Trailer

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Demo

Redfall

Summer 2022 • Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release

Xbox Mini Fridge

Holiday 2021

And in case you want to, you can check out the entire presentation in the video below:

Last Updated on June 13, 2021.