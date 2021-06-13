Xbox & Bethesda E3 Games Showcase exclusives and trailers recap

E3 2021 is in full swing and, like last year, is a virtual event. The Xbox & Bethesda E3 Games Showcase ran today, and it definitely felt different than previous years as it seemed there was less energy due to not being held in front of a crowd. At any rate, we tuned in and have a recap of all the trailers and Xbox exclusives announced during the showcase.
Showcase highlights
Before we get into the trailers, of which there were 30, let’s check out some of the more exciting highlights. Of the games that were shown, 27 will be available on Xbox Game Pass — many on the day the game releases. Included in this are Bethesda’s Starfield and Arkane’s Redfall. Both of these were also confirmed as Xbox console exclusives. In addition, 10 more games have been added to Xbox Game Pass and are available today. The games added include Arx Fatalis, Dishonored, Doom, The Evil Within 2, Rage, Wolfenstein II, Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, and Fallout 3. With the addition, there are now 30 Bethesda/id/Arkane/etc games on Xbox Game Pass.
More big news is that Halo Infinite will be released this holiday, available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, and will feature an “epic campaign” and F2P multiplayer. That’s right, the Halo Infinite multiplayer will be completely free-to-play. Finally, Forza Horizon 5 was finally announced and shown off. The latest in the Forza series, it takes place in Mexico and has some stunning scenery from active volcanos to towns and the coast.
Oh, and that Xbox mini fridge? Yup, it’s officially coming Holiday 2021!
With today’s announcements, Xbox is definitely gearing up on the games and solidifying their acquisition of Bethesda and their commitment to Xbox Game Pass. Without further ado, let’s check out what was announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021.
Starfield
11/11/22 • Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
4/28/21 • Xbox Game Pass day one release
Back 4 Blood
10/12/21 • Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release
Contraband
TBA• Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release
Sea of Thieves: A Pirates Life
6/22/21 • Free update • Available on Xbox Game Pass
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
6/13/21 (today) • Available on Xbox Game Pass
Battlefield 2042
10/22/21
Twelve Minutes
8/19/21 • Xbox console launch exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one releae
Psychonauts 2
8/25/21 • Xbox Game Pass day one release
Fallout 76: Steel Reign
7/7/2021
Fallout 76: Expeditions – The Pitt
2022
The Elder Scrolls Online Console Enhanced
6/15/2021 • Xbox Series X|S enhanced
Party Animals
2022 • Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release
Hades
8/13/2021 • Xbox Game Pass day one release
Sommerville
2022 • Xbox Game Pass day one release
Halo Infinite
Holiday 2021 • Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release
Halo Infinite Official Multiplayer Reveal
Halo Infinite Game Overview Trailer
Diablo II Resurrected
9/23/21
A Plague Tale: Requim
2022 • Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release
Far Cry 6
Slime Rancher 2
2022 • Xbox console launch exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release
Shredders
12/2021 • Xbox console launch exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release
Atomic Heart
TBA • Xbox Game Pass
REPLACED
2022 • Xbox Game Pass day one release
Grounded: The Shroom & Doom Update
6/30/21 • Xbox Game Pass
Among Us 15 Player Lobbies
6/15/21
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
2023 • Xbox Game Pass day one release
The Ascent
7/29/21 • Xbox console launch exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release
Age of Empires IV
10/28/21 • Xbox Game Pass for PC day one release
The Outer Worlds 2
TBA
Microsoft Flight Simulator
7/27/21 • Xbox Game Pass day one release • Free expansion coming Fall 2021
Forza Horizon 5
11/9/21 • Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release
Forza Horizon 5 Announce Trailer
Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Demo
Redfall
Summer 2022 • Xbox console exclusive • Xbox Game Pass day one release
Xbox Mini Fridge
Holiday 2021
And in case you want to, you can check out the entire presentation in the video below:
