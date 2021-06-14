Turtle Beach expanding, unveils new game and flight simulation controllers

Lately, gaming peripheral companies are expanding into other markets. A few are adding lifestyle audio brands to their gaming-oriented audio. When I sat down with Turtle Beach last week, I half-expected them to say they were announcing lifestyle-branded Turtle Beach (or Roccat) audio headsets. Instead, I was pleasantly surprised when they said they were getting into game controllers and gaming simulation hardware for the Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Known for its audio peripherals for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, the company is looking to use their brand and reputation to expand its reach into the controller peripheral market. The Designed for Xbox Recon Controller and VelocityOne Flight simulation control system are Turtle Beach’s first two products in this segment.



“We’re putting the same expertise and energy that’s made us the best-selling gaming headset maker for the past decade-plus into creating controllers and simulation hardware that benefits gamers with a better experience as we continue expanding our business to deliver on our long-term growth objectives. Both of these markets are growing rapidly, and our entrance with these first products will be the start of an expanding portfolio into other adjacent PC simulation hardware categories.” Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Xbox Recon Controller

The Turtle Beach Xbox Recon game controller comes in black or white.

In the case of the Xbox Recon Controller, Turtle Beach is setting itself apart by adding its custom-tuned audio presets, including Superhuman Hearing, right on the controller. This allows gamers to use any 3.5mm wired headset and use Turtle Beach audio features. Gamers can also tune the controller for thumbstick sensitivity with the ability to save up to four profiles on the rear quick-action buttons.

Other features include game/chat mix right on the controller, a mute button, volume controls, EQ mode selects, and more. The Xbox Recon Controller has an ergonomic shape, cooling rubber grips, and will be available this summer with an MSRP of US$59.95.

Features of the Xbox Recon Controller include:

TURTLE BEACH AUDIO ADVANTAGE: Easy access audio controls only available from TurtleBeach including EQ presets, game & chat volume mix, mic monitoring and more.

Easy access audio controls only available from TurtleBeach including EQ presets, game & chat volume mix, mic monitoring and more. SUPERHUMAN HEARING®: From quiet footsteps sneaking up from behind to enemy weapon reloads, Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing®sound setting lets you hear every detail for the ultimate gaming audio advantage.

From quiet footsteps sneaking up from behind to enemy weapon reloads, Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing®sound setting lets you hear every detail for the ultimate gaming audio advantage. ERGONOMIC COOLING GRIPS: Micro-cooling channels and a comfortable shape keep your hands cool and dry while reducing fatigue over long gaming sessions.PRO-AIM™ FOCUS MODEOne of two mappable buttons, Pro-Aim™tunes thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long-range accuracy. Whether it’s a long-range snipe or a daunting free kick, choose between four levels of sensitivity to dial-in Pro-Aim™just right.

Micro-cooling channels and a comfortable shape keep your hands cool and dry while reducing fatigue over long gaming sessions.PRO-AIM™ FOCUS MODEOne of two mappable buttons, Pro-Aim™tunes thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long-range accuracy. Whether it’s a long-range snipe or a daunting free kick, choose between four levels of sensitivity to dial-in Pro-Aim™just right. TWO MAPPABLE QUICK-ACTION BUTTONS: Customize your gaming experience with two mappable buttons, allowing up to four different switchable profiles.

Customize your gaming experience with two mappable buttons, allowing up to four different switchable profiles. FOUR TURTLE BEACH SIGNATURE SOUND PRESETS: Customize your game audio with four EQ presets: Signature Sound (Default), Bass Boost, Bass & Treble Boost, and Vocal Boost.

Customize your game audio with four EQ presets: Signature Sound (Default), Bass Boost, Bass & Treble Boost, and Vocal Boost. VIBRATION FEEDBACK: Dual rumble motors in the handles and triggers enhance immersion for ultra-realistic next-gen gameplay.

Dual rumble motors in the handles and triggers enhance immersion for ultra-realistic next-gen gameplay. 3.5MM HEADSET CONNECTION: Take advantage of proven Turtle Beach audio enhancements by plugging in any wired headset with a standard 3.5mmconnection.

Take advantage of proven Turtle Beach audio enhancements by plugging in any wired headset with a standard 3.5mmconnection. VARIABLE MIC MONITORING: Hear your own voice in your headset and adjust the volume to avoid shouting at other players for clear communications.

Hear your own voice in your headset and adjust the volume to avoid shouting at other players for clear communications. RESPONSIVE CONTROLS: Play in confidence with textured triggers and bumpers, an accurate 8-way D-pad, and smooth thumbstick movement.

Play in confidence with textured triggers and bumpers, an accurate 8-way D-pad, and smooth thumbstick movement. GAME AND CHAT MIX: Conveniently located game and chat mix controls.

Conveniently located game and chat mix controls. DESIGNEDFOR XBOX: Built to dominate on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs.

Built to dominate on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. WIRED TO WIN: Equipped with a detachable 10ft./3m braided cable with USB-C connector.

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight simulation control system

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight control system for Xbox and PC.

When it comes to simulation hardware, the options are pretty few and far between when it comes to flight simulation controllers. Most of those that are available are PC-only. With the upcoming release of Microsoft Flight Simulator on the Xbox Series X|S, Turtle Beach saw an opportunity to cater to PC and console gamers. It also didn’t hurt that Stark is a pilot and flight sim enthusiast himself. The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight simulation control system is Designed for Xbox. It was developed in collaboration with aeronautical engineers and pilots, and was developed by some of the industry’s leading simulation controller engineers.

“VelocityOne Flight offers intuitive and realistic controls and equips users across all experience levels with an all-inclusive system to experience the thrill of flight. A true-to-life 180° yoke handle with built-in rudder controls at your fingertips provides precise control of any aircraft. The included modular throttle quadrant with integrated trim wheel, both lever and vernier controls, and swappable lever handles offer at-home aviators enhanced customization and a realistic flight experience for both light and heavy aircraft.” Turtle Beach press release

The VelocityOne Flight will be available this summer for US$349.95. The company also mentioned that this is just the first simulation controller as they plan to release multiple products in the future in both these categories.

Key features of the VelocityOne Flight include:

UNIVERSAL DESIGN: VelocityOne™ Flight includes everything you need to get off the ground. The included throttle quadrant with dedicated trim wheel and realistic yoke with integrated rudder controls equips every home-pilot with a full suite of controls right out of the box.

VelocityOne™ Flight includes everything you need to get off the ground. The included throttle quadrant with dedicated trim wheel and realistic yoke with integrated rudder controls equips every home-pilot with a full suite of controls right out of the box. REALISTIC YOKE HANDLE: True to life 180° yoke handle rotation tuned for smooth and precise adjustments of any aircraft. Built to last with a non-contact hall effect sensor in the yoke shaft, you’ll have smooth control over long-term usage.

True to life 180° yoke handle rotation tuned for smooth and precise adjustments of any aircraft. Built to last with a non-contact hall effect sensor in the yoke shaft, you’ll have smooth control over long-term usage. MODULAR THROTTLE QUADRANT: Dual lever and vernier controls along with 10 programmable buttons and an integrated pitch trim wheel provide a realistic experience for both light aircraft and heavy jets. Customize your throttle controls with included swappable throttle tops to match your preferred flight experience.

Dual lever and vernier controls along with 10 programmable buttons and an integrated pitch trim wheel provide a realistic experience for both light aircraft and heavy jets. Customize your throttle controls with included swappable throttle tops to match your preferred flight experience. LIGHT MANAGEMENT DISPLAY: The full color display with dedicated controls helps you learn and configure the system on-the-fly for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Easily switch between profiles for different aircraft and use the training feature to familiarize yourself with each control so you spend less time on the tarmac, and more time in the air. *Features are only compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox and Windows 10. Not all features available at launch. New features will be added by software and firmware updates.

The full color display with dedicated controls helps you learn and configure the system on-the-fly for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Easily switch between profiles for different aircraft and use the training feature to familiarize yourself with each control so you spend less time on the tarmac, and more time in the air. *Features are only compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox and Windows 10. Not all features available at launch. New features will be added by software and firmware updates. INTEGRATED RUDDER CONTROLS: Taxi, land and turn with ease using integrated rudder controls and toe brake buttons at your fingertips. Execute coordinated turns in the sky with ease and stay straight during takeoff and landing with dedicated rudder controls and make precise taxi maneuvers with integrated brakes.

Taxi, land and turn with ease using integrated rudder controls and toe brake buttons at your fingertips. Execute coordinated turns in the sky with ease and stay straight during takeoff and landing with dedicated rudder controls and make precise taxi maneuvers with integrated brakes. COMPREHENSIVE CONTROLS: Flight is equipped with 12 analog axes, two POV switches and two 4-way HAT switches. The axes provide precise control of essential control surfaces and engine systems, and the POV switches ensure you can intuitively change view and focus on critical cockpit information. With an additional 18 assignable buttons, you have everything you need to navigate any aircraft in confidence and remap controls to your preference.

Flight is equipped with 12 analog axes, two POV switches and two 4-way HAT switches. The axes provide precise control of essential control surfaces and engine systems, and the POV switches ensure you can intuitively change view and focus on critical cockpit information. With an additional 18 assignable buttons, you have everything you need to navigate any aircraft in confidence and remap controls to your preference. AUTHENTIC STATUS INDICATOR PANEL: Receive real-time status alerts and monitor essential cockpit, navigation and engine systems and warnings. Customize the color of the ambient light, and swap between different panels to fine-tune the cockpit to your liking.

Receive real-time status alerts and monitor essential cockpit, navigation and engine systems and warnings. Customize the color of the ambient light, and swap between different panels to fine-tune the cockpit to your liking. PITCH TRIM WHEEL: The dedicated trim wheel enables fine adjustment of aircraft control surfaces and removes the need to maintain pressure on the yoke, for hands-free-flying.

The dedicated trim wheel enables fine adjustment of aircraft control surfaces and removes the need to maintain pressure on the yoke, for hands-free-flying. CUSTOM LEVER HANDLES: Customize your throttle & lever controls to match your selected aircraft. Use the black, red, and blue tops for prop planes, or swap to all white tops for jet aircraft.

Customize your throttle & lever controls to match your selected aircraft. Use the black, red, and blue tops for prop planes, or swap to all white tops for jet aircraft. SECURE CLAMPING SYSTEM: The tight low profile secure mounting system ensures stable integration into your home setup.

The tight low profile secure mounting system ensures stable integration into your home setup. DESIGNED FOR XBOX: Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. The VelocityOne™Flight also features familiar Xbox system controls.

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. The VelocityOne™Flight also features familiar Xbox system controls. 3.5MM HEADSET PORT: Connect your 3.5mm headset for immersive audio and coordinate your flight.

Last Updated on June 14, 2021.